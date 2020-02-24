Lena Dunham shares a deeper meaning of hair growth after shaving due to illness

%MINIFYHTML7e9a62125f3730ac15428a536784adee11% %MINIFYHTML7e9a62125f3730ac15428a536784adee12%

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Girls & # 39; post on Instagram a photo of her long wavy hair as she opens up on the reason she ran & # 39; to the nearest barber shop & # 39; and he shaved his head two years ago.

Up News Info –

Lena DunhamLong hair is more than just a change in appearance. More than two years after shaving the head, the star and creator of "Girls"He celebrated her bulky brown strands by posting a picture of her flaunting her long mane, and explained a deeper meaning behind hair growth.

On Saturday afternoon, February 22, the Emmy Award nominee began her Instagram post by talking about hair loss as a result of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS). "2 and a half years ago, I shaved my head," he wrote. "Not in a fun and shameless way, but in" my hair is falling out of my autoimmune disease, I better run to the nearest barbershop and pay them $ 7 to do it this way. "

%MINIFYHTML7e9a62125f3730ac15428a536784adee13% %MINIFYHTML7e9a62125f3730ac15428a536784adee14%

The 33-year-old woman went on to address the criticisms she received from the trolls. "At that time, I didn't have many health responses and I didn't know how to express my fear to the people around me," he shared, "so they just thought, & # 39; there goes Lena with another erratic hair. Cut, like what he has done every week since he was seven years old and he cut his own bangs with artisanal scissors. "

%MINIFYHTML7e9a62125f3730ac15428a536784adee15% %MINIFYHTML7e9a62125f3730ac15428a536784adee16%

<br />

The Valerie Solanas of "American horror story: Cult "continued to address the idea of ​​the beauty of society." Let me say that bald is fucking beautiful, "she said, adding," and it's a myth that women should have long and delicious hair, that's why I have an essential problem with the culture of gummies and hair extensions ordered in the home shopping network. "

Emphasizing that his growing hair is "a living metaphor in recent years," Dunham told his followers: "I will carry that knowledge forward and then, you know what? I will probably shave my head again. Just for fun, this time . "

Hair loss was not the only effect Dunham had on his autoimmune disease. In November 2019, she was seen using a cane to help her walk. After several paparazzi photos of her appeared, he decided to address his scruffy appearance on social networks. "I could choose to be ashamed of these paparazzi photos," he said.

"I mean, that's probably the point of someone posting them in the first place, but I really am not. I could lie and say it was an early Halloween aspect," he continued. "But the truth is fair: that's the way life is when I struggle with a chronic illness. An outbreak of Ehler-Danlos syndrome means that I need the support of something more than my friends … so thank you, sweet cane! "