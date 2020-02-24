LeBron James says it is special to be part of the rivalry between Lakers and the Celtics | NBA News

LeBron James said it was special to be part of the famous rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics after leading his team to a 114-112 victory over Boston on Sunday night.

Although James is still relatively new to the richest NBA rivalry, he enjoys the opportunity to participate in the history and passion behind this series.

When James had the opportunity on Sunday to make another significant mark in this chapter of NBA history, he stepped back and did it with pleasure.

James scored 29 points and put the Lakers ahead in a jump of failures with 30 seconds to play, and Los Angeles split his season series with Boston with a victory by little.

"It's simply special to be part of this rivalry," James said. "We understand that this has been going on since the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, until the end. So being part of a rivalry, being part of a historic group of two franchises, this is special (We love) to represent this rivalry with the utmost respect and play this game the right way, as all previous players have done in the past. "

James was thinking about the great Bill Russell of the Celtics, who watched the game on the court while wearing Kobe Bryant's shirt. He was also thinking of Tatum, who matched his personal record with 41 points while wearing a purple bracelet in memory of Bryant, a mentor and master of the Celtics star.

James also had nine assists and eight rebounds in another excellent complete game. He missed a few free throws just before coldly stabbing the exchange blow over Jayson Tatum to put the Lakers ahead to stay in his fifth straight victory overall.

















"I had been installing it all night with the backup to the fall step to the baseline," James said. "I thought I would sit on it, thinking I would try again, so I just went back, gave a little Dream Shake to the baseline and I could open the middle and achieve my fading."

When Tatum was called for an offensive foul in the last second, the Lakers were able to hold another memorable meeting between two clubs with 33 NBA titles between them.

James put a triple-double when the Lakers won in Boston last season in their first contact with the rivalry, but LA had lost its two meetings with the Celtics.

"That is a great atmosphere," said Jaylen Brown of Boston, who scored 20 points. "There is nothing better than that. To be honest, I had a great time. Even though we lost, it was fun to be competing at the highest level and it makes you thirsty for the postseason."

















Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, who suffered a loss of 32 points in Boston last month. The Celtics had won 12 of their last 14 games starting with that dominant victory.

Davis hit two free throws with 12.3 seconds remaining in the rematch and added one more with 6.7 seconds to play. But Tatum was called for a lack of thrust when he tried to create space for a final shot against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Tatum scored just six points in the last 18 minutes, with Caldwell-Pope doing much of the defensive work.

"It was a step in the right direction," Tatum said of his performance against James and Davis. "I definitely admire those guys and I know how great they are individually, so I just try to earn the respect of the guys I admire."

With the immediate return to excellence of the Lakers since beating Boston to acquire Davis last summer, these longtime rivals are two contenders to the championship bound for the playoffs once again.

The Angels comfortably lead the Western Conference standings, while the Celtics occupy third place in the East. Both teams have a good chance of meeting in the NBA Finals for the thirteenth time if they continue to grow from great games like this thriller.

The Celtics played without star Kemba Walker, who missed his second straight game with pain in his left knee.

"It was about who wanted it most," Davis said. "With or without Kemba, they are a tough team. They have shown that they can win without him. Playing against such a team in a playoff environment is something you want. We just stay with him. We know how great this rivalry is."

