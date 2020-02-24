LeBron James hits the clutch bridge to take Los Angeles Lakers to reduce his victory over Boston Celtics | NBA News

LeBron James recorded 29 points and Anthony Davis added 32 when the Los Angeles Lakers resisted Jayson Tatum's 41-point effort to beat the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center.

Sunday night NBA scores Boston Celtics 112-114 Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans 115-101 Golden State Warriors

Indiana Pacers 81-127 Toronto Raptors

Minnesota Timberwolves 116-128 Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons 104-107 Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs 103-131 Oklahoma City Thunder

Washington Wizards 117-126 Chicago Bulls

LeBron James recorded 29 points, nine assists and eight boards and Anthony Davis scored 32 points and 13 rebounds when the Los Angeles Lakers resisted Jayson Tatum's 41-point effort to beat the Boston Celtics, 114-112, on Sunday in The Staples Center

Historical rivals went from one place to another throughout the game, which went straight to the wire. The Celtics took a 110-108 lead with 1:17 to play when Jaylen Brown, who scored 20 points, knocked down a triple.

Anthony Davis prepares to attack the basket against Boston



The missed shots at both ends marked the last 37 seconds that took several minutes due to a handful of official criticisms and a technical foul evaluated by Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

James's fadeaway jumper with 30.4 seconds left gave Los Angeles the definitive advantage, with Davis making three free throws in the last 12 seconds to seal him.

Boston, playing without the All-Star escort Kemba Walker for the second time since the break, stayed behind 28-19 during the first quarter. The Celtics fought behind Tatum, who matched the highest set of his career on January 11 against New Orleans.

LeBron James congratulates Jayson Tatum after the Celtics striker scored 41 points in Boston's loss at Staples Center



Eighteen of Tatum's 41 arrived in the third quarter, which ended with teams stuck in 87.

Dwight Howard, who scored 10 points and caught seven rebounds from the bank, connected the Lakers early last quarter with six of the team's first eight points in the period.

Kyle Kuzma also scored in double figures from the bank for Los Angeles with 16 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also went into reserve tasks to force a critical rotation just before Stevens was evaluated by his technician.

The five Boston headlines scored in double figures, with Daniel Theis adding 16 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Smart recording 14 points and seven rebounds. Gordon Hayward scored 10 points, almost eight less than his season average, and shot 0 out of 5 from behind the three point line. However, Hayward flirted with a triple-double, distributing nine assists and reaching eight rebounds.

Zion Williamson scored 28 points, his most in a road game this season, and Nicolo Melli saved three of his six triples for the fourth quarter when the New Orleans Pelicans recovered for a 115-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Williamson shot 13 of 20 and added seven rebounds, six on the offensive end, helping the pelicans with hopes of playoffs win for the fifth time in their last six games.

Damion Lee had 22 points and Jordan Poole 19 for the Warriors, who lost their sixth consecutive game.

Looking for a third victory over New Orleans this season, Golden State led by up to 11 points in the first half on the way to a 56-46 lead at halftime. But the Pelicans dominated the second half, starting with a 22-6 outbreak at the beginning of the third period that turned a 12-point deficit into a 68-64 lead. Jrue Holiday had eight points, including a pair of triples, and Williamson three rings in the race.

Zion Williamson roars in celebration after scoring against Golden State



The Warriors managed to tie even 77-77, but New Orleans used another blast early in the fourth quarter to take command forever. Melli (two) and Holiday (one) combined for three triples in an 11-2 start that quickly gave visitors a nine-point lead. The Warriors reached six on a later occasion, but Melli added another triple to help the Pelicans retire.

Williamson's 28 points, which arrived in just 33 minutes, set a new rookie opponent score record at the new Chase Center in San Francisco. Ja Morant of Memphis established the old 26 mark in December.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points when the Toronto Raptors led all the way to defeat the visiting Indiana Pacers 127-81.

Kyle Lowry had 16 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and five steals for the Raptors, who have defeated the Pacers three times this month. Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 17 of their last 18 games.

Matt Thomas had 17 points from the bank for Toronto, Terrence Davis II added 13 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 12. Chris Boucher had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto's advantage reached 47 points when Thomas made a triple with 43.7 seconds remaining.

Pascal Siakam gets up to score on the edge against the Pacers



The Pacers had no guard Victor Oladipo, who had back pain, and lost guard Jeremy Lamb, who left the game with a sore left knee in the second quarter after suffering a sharp drop in the baseline. He stayed to take his free throws before going to the locker room. He did not return.

Domantas Sabonis scored 14 points and caught 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who have lost seven of their last nine games. Aaron Holiday added 14 points and brother Justin Holiday had 12 points.

Paul Millsap had a maximum of 25 points on the season and Nikola Jokic scored 24 when host Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 128-116.

Jamal Murray had 19 points, Gary Harris and Monte Morris each had 13 and Jerami Grant 12 for Denver, which won eight straight games against the Timberwolves.

Kelan Martin scored 21 points in his career, 19 in the first half, Malik Beasley had 17, Jordan McLaughlin added 15 points and 10 assists, Jarrett Culver had 14 and Naz Reid scored 13 for Minnesota.

Jamal Murray encourages teammates Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap



The Timberwolves had only nine players available. Karl-Anthony Towns is out for at least two weeks with a fractured left wrist, Allen Crabbe was unavailable due to personal reasons and guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell sat down for maintenance.

Denver scored 73 points in the first half, a peak of the season, but only led by three to half of the third quarter. Mason Plumlee's disposition at the end of the period put the Nuggets ahead 97-87 in the direction of the room.

Denver scored nine quick points to take a 106-91 lead. Juancho Hernangomez's triple with 8:56 remaining crowned a 9-0 run for the Wolves, but the Nuggets scored it by scoring 18 of the next 20 points.

CJ McCollum scored the best 41 points of the season, recorded 12 assists in his career and also collected nine rebounds to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 107-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons visitors.

Carmelo Anthony scored 32 points this season for the Trail Blazers, who played without star guard Damian Lillard (groin) for the second consecutive game. Anthony shot 11 of 16, including 5 of 9 from a three-point range to match a maximum of the season for marks from behind the arc.

Carmelo Anthony and CJ McCollum share the five collide



Hassan Whiteside added 16 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots when Portland stopped a three-game skid.

Christian Wood recorded 26 points and nine rebounds for Detroit, which has lost six straight games. Brandon Knight and Derrick Rose scored 15 points each and Langston Galloway had 13 points.

Portland was left behind for nine with less than nine minutes remaining before scoring 17 of the next 21 points. Whiteside's dump scored the score at 97 and McCollum finished the streak with four straight points to give the Trail Blazers a 101-97 lead with 2:01 left.

A Wood dump took out the Pistons within 103-101 with 1:16 left. Later, Detroit had the opportunity to tie, but Rose's shot was rejected by Whiteside, which led to an 18-foot footer by Anthony to leave a four-point margin with 21.3 seconds to go for the Trail Blazers They will close it.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a maximum of 22 points in the game and Chris Paul missed a triple double to take the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 131-103 home victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder started shooting in the second quarter, responding to a Spurs race with 16 consecutive points to jump forward. That stretch, like most of the game, came from a balanced scoring effort.

Luguentz Dort, a rookie with a two-way contract, was great for Oklahoma City with two big baskets in the 16-0 race, including a triple to finish the stretch, and put the Thunder up 52-45.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attacks the defense of the San Antonio Spurs



Dort was large at both ends of the floor. On the offensive, it was 6 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 2 from the three-point range, to finish with 15 points. For the first time in the history of the Thunder, eight players scored in double figures.

On the other end, Dort had three robberies and played an important role in Oklahoma City, curbing the San Antonio offense. The Thunder beat the Spurs by 36 points with Dort on the floor.

While the second quarter established Oklahoma City's victory, the third quarter turned what had been a closed game into an explosion. The Thunder beat San Antonio 37-18 in the period to take control. By the time the fourth quarter began, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was sitting as a starter.

Coby White scored 33 points from the bench and Zach LaVine added 32 points when the Chicago Bulls moved away for a 126-117 victory over the visiting Washington Wizards.

Thaddeus Young finished with 25 points for the Bulls, who broke a streak of eight consecutive losses. Tomas Satoransky recorded a double double against his former team with 15 points and 13 assists.

Bradley Beal scored 53 points, the maximum of his career, in an effort to lose to the Wizards, who have lost consecutive games. Beal fired 15 of 27 from the field, 5 of 11 from beyond the goal and 18 of 20 from the free throw line.

Coby White in action during the Chicago Bulls victory over the Washington Wizards



Washington opened the fourth quarter in a 20-11 race to close the gap at 112-105 with 6:08 remaining. But Satoransky made a triple to provide some room to breathe in 115-105 with 5:46 left.

The Bulls took the lead to 15 points with a triple of LaVine with 2:45 remaining and remained the rest of the way.

