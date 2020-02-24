Learn math, is the core of today's technology – Latest news

Mathematics is the basis of computer science and India should focus much more on rigorous training in mathematics, directly from the secondary level, says Professor Yadati Narahari, who teaches computer science (CS) and automation at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Mathematics, he says, has become the basis of everything that is currently happening.

"If you want to become a designer of new tools, an architect of new sensational products, create new knowledge and prove future theorems, then the mathematical and conceptual bases are the key," he says.



Narahari, president of the electrical, electronic and computer science division of the world-renowned institute in Bangalore, says that theoretical computing is essentially mathematical, and subjects such as probability, statistics, linear algebra, graph theory, combinatorics and optimization are in the Heart of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science and CS in general. At IISc, CS students must take mandatory math courses as part of their research preparation. "This is very crucial to maintain the rigor and quality of the research," says Narahari.

Last year, IISc introduced an MTech program in AI. He received more than 1,600 applications for only 40 seats, a measure of how the wind blows. "A large number of students are interested in the Master of Computer Science," says Narahari. However, in his observation, it is often discovered that an average engineering graduate who attends an interview for the IISc lacks analytical and mathematical foundations. "This is happening at the BE / BTech level, where the bases, scientific conceptual details and problem solving do not receive the kind of importance they require," he says. And the lack of quality faculty is one of the main reasons for this mediocrity.

“In a typical CS department of an undergraduate engineering university, faculty members are those who have not found work in the IT sector and, therefore, have settled for teaching positions. This is the story of most engineering universities in India, except some select ones such as IITs, NITs and some other prominent institutions. But that (last) number is probably only 5% of the total engineering university count, ”he says. He believes that one solution could be to make the teaching profession more attractive by offering remuneration comparable to the payment packages of the IT industry.

While applauding the government's announcement of an 8 billion rupee package for quantum technology in the recent budget, Narahari says India must be a more risky nation. “For some reason, in the area of ​​research, we still do not seem ready to make the type of investments, to assume the type of risks required. At best, we tend to be risk neutral, but we never risk loving, ”he says.