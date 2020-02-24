L,amp;T: L,amp;T arm wins the IT services agreement of the Swedish firm – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML1c3416a48625f89b6d61268cd810ec5111% %MINIFYHTML1c3416a48625f89b6d61268cd810ec5112%

On Monday, the IT arm of L,amp;T, one of the leading infrastructure builders, said it won a multi-year engineering services contract from the Swedish firm Dometic, which offers mobile solutions worldwide.

"We have established a dedicated global engineering center in Chennai to design and develop products for Dometic's global clientele. The center will also support mechanical, integrated and connectivity areas across all product lines, technologies and regions," said L,amp;T Technology Services , based in the city. Ltd (LTTS) in a statement here.

The Indian software provider also helped Dometic update its product life cycle and establish a center of excellence to test and validate products.

"Our growth plan includes new products and market areas, focus on the aftermarket and closer cooperation with the current and new supply base. We see rapid changes in the market, new generations with new expectations, connected products and services , energy and energy with electric vehicles, renewable energy and demand for sustainable products, "Dometic technology director Anton Lundqvist said on the occasion.

To meet the new demands, Dometic will take advantage of its engineering services and multi-vertical experience.

Seema Ghanekar, global director of LTTS, said digital engineering technologies are on the rise.

She said the company is a listed subsidiary of L,amp;T and has a strong practice of industrial products and goods, which includes product engineering, design, development and custom engineering solutions.

Based in Stockholm, Dometic offers branded solutions for food and beverages, climate, energy and control, security and other industries.

