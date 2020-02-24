Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take Stormi Webster to Sky High Sports for a day of fun on the trampoline

%MINIFYHTML666701985aff2fe0da06c51ca2ea7a9d11% %MINIFYHTML666701985aff2fe0da06c51ca2ea7a9d12%

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to feed rumors that they are together again in secret and now a new video that goes viral continues to generate even more speculation. Kylie and Travis share two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster together, but the couple separated last October. Since the news of their breakup was made public, neither Kylie nor Travis have had serious confirmed and verifiable relationships with other people. It was believed that at one point Kylie was watching Drake, but she has been photographed with Travis much more than seen with Drake. Kylie appeared on Travi's Astro World tour to the surprise of many and they were photographed together during the holiday season. Travis was also at the Stormi’s Collection launch party where he was videotaped pushing his daughter on a swing. She also organized a luxurious Stormi World birthday party for her, where he and Kylie were seen together throughout the event.

Now, many say the two are definitely back together and keep him out of the way, just as Kylie and Travis kept their pregnancy away from the tabloids.

You can watch a video of Travis at the Stormi Webster’s Collection launch party below.

The great news is that during the weekend, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent the whole day together with their daughter and then were seen going out for ice cream. Usually, when a couple separates and is a co-father, they give them the same time and mutual access for the sake of their child. They often do not spend the day together as a family. However, that's what Travis and Kylie keep doing. "

Instead of exchanging weekends or alternate holidays, they spend them together, leaving fans convinced that they are no longer even separated.

You can see a TMZ report that shows Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with their little girl, Stormi Webster, in the following video player.

If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still separated, they are doing an excellent job of parenting, but because of the amount of time they spend together, many think they are still a couple.

What you think? Do you think Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner get back together secretly?



