"Kobe loved me more than I could express,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Vanessa Bryant has given the mourners at a public monument to Kobe Bryant an intimate portrait of her husband and daughter Gianna. She said the world saw Kobe as a celebrity and a basketball legend, the Black Mamba, but for her she was her best friend and protector.

"It was mine, it was my everything since I was 17 and a half," Bryant said. “I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could express or express in words. "

Walking to a stage adorned with thousands of roses, Bryant's wife made her first public appearance since her husband and daughter died.

along with seven other people in the Calabasas accident. She gave a tearful and powerful tribute to both of them, painting a picture of her world-famous husband as a loving husband and a family man.

"I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved me and loved me more than Kobe," he said. “He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving

Adorable and romantic. He was truly the romantic in our relationship. I looked forward to Valentine's Day and our anniversaries every year. "

While he was talking, Bryant shirts number 8 and 24 lit up on the beams of the Staples Center when Vanessa talked about his legacy.

"We had always talked about how we would be the funny grandparents of our daughters' sons," he said. “He would have been the best grandfather.

Kobe was the girls' MVP, or MVD. He never left the toilet seat up. I always told girls how beautiful and intelligent they are. He taught them how to be brave and how to move forward when things get tough. "

Vanessa described her daughter, Gianna, as a loving teenager with a smile that filled her face, and never left the house or returned home kissing.

his mother.

Vanessa said she and Kobe planned to renew their vows and travel around the world together.

He fought tears while describing Gianna as a sweet and thoughtful soul who loved to always kiss his mother good morning and good night.

"I was so full of life and had much more to offer this world," Bryant said. “I can't imagine life without her.

"God knew they could not be on this earth without the other."

Vanessa said Gianna loved to swim, sing hit songs, bake cookies and watch "Survivor,quot; and the NBA games with her father.

She noticed that her daughter, although acclaimed for her talent in basketball, was also excellent in gymnastics, soccer, softball and

dancing."

"Gigi would probably have become the best player in the WNBA," he said. "She would have made a big difference for women's basketball. Gigi

I was motivated to change the way everyone saw women in sports. She wrote articles at the school defending women and wrote about how the unequal salary difference in the NBA and WNBA leagues was not fair. "

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people died last month in a helicopter crash in foggy weather. Vanessa Bryant sued the company operating the helicopter on Monday.