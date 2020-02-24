Kobe Bryant's widow sues a helicopter company after the accident | NBA News

Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in the fog and killed her husband and teenage daughter.

Vanessa Bryant's claim alleging wrongful death states that the pilot was careless and negligent when flying in cloudy conditions and should have aborted the flight.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was among the nine people who died in the accident last month.

The lawsuit comes when thousands attended a public memorial service for the basketball legend, his daughter and the other victims in the arena where the NBA superstar played most of his career.

The sold-out memorial service is held at the Staples Center, which is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, and is known as the "house that Kobe built."

The basketball star was killed along with her 13-year-old daughter when the helicopter she was traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California, north of Los Angeles, on January 26.

In early February, Ms. Bryant announced that the service would be celebrated as a "celebration of life,quot; for her late husband and daughter Gianna.

February 24 is a special date for the Bryant family, as it symbolizes the Kobe and Gianna shirts, as well as the number of years Kobe and Vanessa were together.

The service features speakers who reflect on Bryant's impact on basketball and the world, along with music and retrospectives on Bryant's achievements on the court.