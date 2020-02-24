Kobe Bryant's widow files a wrongful death lawsuit hours before the memorial service

%MINIFYHTML44f257a96e6fa394ff57ca906c34530111% %MINIFYHTML44f257a96e6fa394ff57ca906c34530112%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

In his lawsuit against the helicopter company, Vanessa Bryant states that the pilot Ara George Zobayan had been disciplined in 2015 for violating the minimums of the visual flight rule.

Up News Info –

Kobe BryantThe wife is suing the owners of the crashed helicopter, killing her husband and daughter in January.

Vanessa Bryant says they should have ensured that the plane did not take off in foggy conditions on January 26.

%MINIFYHTML44f257a96e6fa394ff57ca906c34530113% %MINIFYHTML44f257a96e6fa394ff57ca906c34530114%

Kobe, his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other people lost their lives in an accident minutes later.

%MINIFYHTML44f257a96e6fa394ff57ca906c34530115% %MINIFYHTML44f257a96e6fa394ff57ca906c34530116%

In his lawsuit for manslaughter, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa alleges that the weather conditions on the day of the tragedy were not conducive to flying, and that the Island Express helicopter should have been grounded.

He also states that the pilot Ara George Zobayan was flying 180 miles per hour in the dense fog in a sharp decline just before the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, after not properly monitoring and evaluating the weather before takeoff.

Vanessa also states that Zobayan was disciplined in 2015 for violating the minimums of the visual flight rule when flying in a reduced visibility airspace.

The lawsuit keeps the Island Express bosses involved in an unnecessary and unnecessarily dangerous means of transportation under the circumstances and Vanessa is demanding damage due to "pre-impact" terror and the emotional trauma Kobe and Gigi suffered before the accident, as well as The loss of love , right to support, company, comfort or moral support and expectations of future support and advice. The lawsuit also seeks money for loss of financial support and burial and funeral expenses.

The complaint was filed hours before the relatives of Vanessa and Kobe joined friends and fans among the mourners at a monument at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the legend of the sport played basketball for the Lakers.