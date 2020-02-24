Kobe Bryant: Thousands of people gather in Los Angeles to honor the NBA | NBA News

Basketball superstars and celebrities from the world of sports and music gathered to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at a Staples Center in Los Angeles.

They were joined by 20,000 people for the Celebration of Life by Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January.

Fighting tears, the great basketball player Michael Jordan paid tribute to his close friend and said: "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died."

All proceeds from the event will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides sports opportunities to children from disadvantaged communities and, in particular, to girls and women.

Image:

Michael Jordan was crying while paying tribute to Bryant



Bryant's wife, Vanessa, spoke of her memories of her husband, who she said were far removed from her reputation as a basketball hero and Oscar winner.

"I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor as an incredible basketball player: he was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children," she said.

"He was my everything: Kobe and I have been together since I was 17 and a half. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector." "

Image:

Vanessa Bryant wipes her tears while talking about Kobe and Gianna



Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to Gianna, an enthusiastic basketball player who often accompanied her father to the games and was already being chosen as the future star of the women's game.

"Gigi was very competitive, like her dad, but Gianna had a sweet grace about her.

"Her smile was like sunlight. Her smile took up her entire face, like mine. Kobe always said it was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm, she was tender and loving inside.

Image:

Alicia Keys performed during the Staples Center ceremony



"She had the best laugh. It was contagious. It was pure and genuine. I really feel she made positive changes for the WNBA players now. They knew that Gigi's goal was to eventually play in the WNBA."

"I'm still very proud of Gianna. She made a difference and was kind to everyone she met in the 13 years she was here on earth."

Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed at the ceremony, and the latter provided an emotional interpretation of & # 39; Ave Maria & # 39 ;.

Among other celebrities in the audience were Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who were friends with the Bryants, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg and basketball greats Stephen Curry, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Magic Johnson.