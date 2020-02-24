Kobe Bryant Memorial: Look at the emotional tributes, speeches in honor of the NBA star, his daughter Gianna

%MINIFYHTMLb6e4ef84300081fcc003805aaa8ce3aa11% %MINIFYHTMLb6e4ef84300081fcc003805aaa8ce3aa12%

Approximately 20,000 people gathered at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to say goodbye to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Celebration of Life honored the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, who died with seven other people in a helicopter crash last month.

The public monument featured emotional tributes from Beyonce, Vanessa Bryant, Jimmy Kimmel, Geno Auriemma and more.

Jimmy Kimmel's emotional speech

Jimmy Kimmel was the first speaker at the memorial service. He gave a tearful opening monologue in honor of Kobe and Gianna.

"Wherever you go, you see his face, his number. Gigi's face, Gigi's number," Kimmel said. "At each intersection, there are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he was a basketball player but because Kobe was also an artist."

Beyonce's mighty tribute

Beyonce began the memorial service by singing one of Kobe's favorite songs, "XO,quot;. He finished his tribute with a powerful version of "Halo."

Praise of Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant spoke next, giving two sincere speeches: the first in memory of Gianna and the second in honor of husband Kobe.

Vanessa revealed that Kobe wanted to renew her vows and also wanted the 17-year-old daughter, Natalia, to eventually take over her company.

After her compliment, Vanessa received a big ovation and Michael Jordan helped her out of the stage.

Alicia Keys moving interpretation

Alicia Keys sat on a purple piano and played Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata, one of Kobe and Vanessa's favorite musical pieces.

Michael Jordan's friendship

Michael Jordan, with teary eyes, shared details about the kind of relationship he shared with Kobe.

The NBA legend also provided some comic relief and brought out its weeping meme.

Shaq NSFW History

Shaq shared a funny story about being teammates with Kobe in the Lakers. He said he was upset because Kobe wouldn't pass the ball and approached him about it. Shaq said he told Kobe that there was no "me,quot; in the word team. He said Kobe responded by saying, "Yes, but there is one & # 39; M-E & # 39; in that mother."