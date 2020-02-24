Kobe Bryant Memorial at the Staples Center – Up News Info Detroit

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be remembered on Monday with a public memorial service at the Staples Center.
Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were aboard a helicopter that crashed in the hills of Calabasas on January 26. None of the nine people on board survived the accident.
More than 100,000 people signed up to buy tickets, which ranged from $ 24.02 to $ 224, but only 20,000 were put up for sale through a lottery system. The streets and restaurants around the stadium will be closed and Staples Center says it will not broadcast the memorial service on its exterior screens.
How to look
- Date: Monday, February 24
- Time: Memorial service begins at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST), but the doors of the Staples Center open at 8 a.m. ITS T.
- How to look: The memorial will be in the CBSNLA video player. CLICK HERE TO SEE.
