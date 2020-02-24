Kirk Douglas leaves nothing to his son Michael while donating most of his $ 61 million fortune

WENN / Brian To

In a new report, it is said that the late actor is giving a large amount of his fortune to the Douglas Foundation to beneficiaries such as the University of St Lawrence and the Sinai Temple of Westwood, among others.

Kirk Douglas He has not named his superstar son as beneficiary of his fortune. Less than a month after the "Spartacus"The star died, it was discovered that he will give most of his $ 61 million fortune to charity, leaving nothing to Michael Douglas.

On Sunday, February 23, The Mirror came out with a report that the late legendary actor chose to donate $ 50 million of his fortune through a non-profit organization he founded in 1964 with his wife Anne Buydens, the Douglas Foundation.

Committed to helping those who otherwise could not help themselves, the Douglas Foundation will distribute the fund to beneficiaries such as the Sinai Temple in the Westwood district that houses the Kirk Children's Center and Anne Douglas, Los Children's Hospital Angels, Kirk of Culver City Douglas Theater and the University of St. Lawrence who funded scholarships for disadvantaged students.

It is still unclear who would receive the remaining $ 10 million from "20,000 leagues under the sea"The fortune of the actor. Michael, who is his son from his marriage to"That is from the family"Actress Diana DouglasMeanwhile, you probably don't need the money since it is estimated that you have a net worth of $ 300 million.

Kirk passed away on February 5. Michael took his Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news. "With great sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," wrote the five-time Golden Globe Award winner along with a series of photos of his father and his family.

Husband of Catherine Zeta Jones He continued to observe his father's legacy. "For the world it was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire." said.

"But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just dad, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he continued. "Let me finish with the words I said on his last birthday and they will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am very proud to be your son."

In addition to Michael, Kirk has left behind his wife Anne, 100, and three other children, Joel Douglas, Eric Douglas Y Peter Douglas.