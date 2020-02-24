Kirk Douglas did not leave Michael any of his money after his death

While Kirk Douglas was a generous man, he apparently did not leave much of his heritage and wealth to his famous son, Michael Douglas. The Mirror was the first to report that Kirk Douglas, who died on February 5 at the age of 103, donated $ 61 million to charities.

The Hollywood actor did not leave much to his son and grandson. Reportedly, the money went primarily to his charity, the Douglas Foundation, which will send the proceeds to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

In addition, much of the cash flow went to the Kirk and Anne Douglas Children's Center, as well as to the St. Lawrence University scholarship for at-risk youth. Reportedly, there was a lump sum of cash that was not allocated to charities, $ 10 million, but it is not clear who obtained it.

Douglas's wife, Anne, is still alive, as are her three children, Michael, Peter and Joel. Frankly, it makes sense that Kirk didn't give Michael Douglas a lot of money, considering it is already worth $ 300,000,000.

When he revealed his father's death earlier this month, Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, praised his father for his charitable nature. In his statement at the time of Kirk's death, Michael shared that, in addition to leaving a massive legacy in the film industry, Kirk was known for his philanthropic efforts.

Michael Douglas has been in the media headlines several times in recent years, including the most recent, when his son revealed that he fought drug abuse for years. Cameron Douglas launched a new memory in which he explained his struggles with drug addiction and his encounters with the law. Cameron spent seven years of his life in prison.

Michael Douglas, on the other hand, like his father, has a long and illustrious filmography in which he starred in many classic films, including financial world Y Basic instinct with Sharon Stone.

Also, Michael's movie, Falling down, has become a cult classic in recent years for its description of modern social evils.



