Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, seen having a night date at The Frost Bistro

Kirk Frost and his beautiful wife, Rasheeda Frost, also known as The Boss Lady, were filmed having dinner at their own place: the Frost Bistro. They had a night date, according to what the person holding the camera said.

The Frost Bistro is the couple's baby, a project that they have worked hard to build and make a reality.

This is one of his dreams come true, and fans who have already visited the place always praise him, especially food and drinks.

‘Don't even try it @ frost117 this is my plate! "Dinner at @frostbistro tonight,quot; Rasheeda captioned his post.

Fans skipped comments to praise the Bistro and also to send love to the loving couple.

Someone said: & # 39; When I arrived in Atlanta and ate their lamb chops and steak, and it was the best & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; My daughter and my niece were there a few weeks ago and You took a beautiful picture with them. and they said the food and drinks were delicious. "

One commenter praised the couple and wrote: amo I love them together; She is a very good woman, very loyal and very difficult to find. "

One of Rasheeda's fans said: ‘Like a woman. You want everything Kirk, you can't win. I think you won in life if you understand what I am saying, "and someone else also spoke about the two:" Two extremely fantastic people look great together on a date that looks so wonderful and incredible. "

People are really happy to see that these two were able to overcome all the drama and difficult times during the last years, and managed to stay together.

Many celebrities also visit the Frost Bistro, and one of the most recent was Safaree. He also loved the place.



