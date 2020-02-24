Kim Zolciak-Biermann: "I'm grateful for those bitches that harassed me in high school!"

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is living a lifestyle that many of us can only dream of, and the reality television star is supporting the thugs who terrified her in high school for her success.

"I always knew when I was in that far room on the right (I dreamed all the time exactly where I was today) that I would end up on television. I wrote in my diary at 12 (years) & # 39; I will do it, I have my own program when I was 30 years old, "he said through Instagram.

"Well, I started at (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) at 29 and I got my own show (Don & # 39; t Be Tardy) when I was 33! I feel so blessed and so grateful! I was bullied at school by 2 girls specific (I want to say their names) and use (d) to tell myself & # 39; I will be famous & # 39; and come back and show them their butts & # 39; ".

The post concluded, "Guess what (?) Both have contacted me on Facebook since those horrible high school days as traumatic as I knew they would. I am grateful for those bitches because they really gave me intense motivation. To get where I am today,quot; .