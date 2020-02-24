Kim Kardashian shows a wide range of hair colors with the new SKIMS campaign

%MINIFYHTML77bd9586905b69b8f1201f1c4f73f75411% %MINIFYHTML77bd9586905b69b8f1201f1c4f73f75412%

Kim Kardashian is a busy woman, but there is something you should never worry about: having a bad day! While taking care of her four precious children, studying law, preparing for the return of Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) Season 18, and promoting your SKIMS clothing line, always manages to look flawless. Now, Kim is in the headlines for showing several different hairstyles, including different hair colors for her new line of SKIMS Naked lingerie. Wigmaker César DeLeön Ramirêz has been busy creating new appearances for Kim, including gold bronze hairpieces and extra-long jet black braids.

Cesar shared the following photos with Kim Kardashian and a golden bronze hair color. César asked his 356 thousand followers what color they like best in Kim. Many people have stated that her favorite hair color for Kim is black with dark blond with dark stripes in second place.

You can see a photo of Kim Kardashian while modeling the SKIMS Naked clothing line below.

César shared a second photo of Kim Kardashian with the same hairstyle he posed in front of a car showing his Naked collection. Kim posed in the middle of the desert and the background complemented the nude colors of the Naked clothing line. Kim's SKIMS girdle collection is working very well and the demand for products has increased dramatically since the launch of the clothing line.

Although Kim wears a wig, many fans turned to Instagram and other social media platforms to tell Kim how much they loved the bronze and gold color on her. The color was a striking contrast to Kim's normal color and looked more like Jennifer Lopez's recent hair color than what the public is used to seeing Kim Kardashian use.

You can see Kim Kardashian's photo below.

César also shared photos of Kim's long braid he wore on David Letterman's program My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. You can see those photos below.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian's golden blonde and bronze color? Are you a wig fan?

Do you prefer your dark locks better? Do you like the long braid? What is your favorite hair color for Kim Kardashian?



