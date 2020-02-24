Khloe Kardashian reveals how Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian shaped the way she now sees Tristan Thompson

Apparently, slowly, but surely, Tristan Thompson is gaining access to Khloe Kardashian's heart by being an incredible father to her little daughter, True.

In a recent interview, the reality TV star revealed that her parents' relationship formed the way she handles shared parenting and her vision of Tristan.

One’s mother made this confession while on Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce is bullshit!: "When I was a child, I didn't know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. And I want to give her the same thing. And I know that her father is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there. ”

A source spoke with Hollywood life and explained that the basketball star takes all these interviews as a positive sign that he is recovering it.

The expert explained: “Tristan is always welcome to spend as much time with True as he wants. These are not just Khloe's feelings, but the whole family. Welcome to Tristan. The door is always open, and Khloe tells him that constantly. Khloe has True in Los Angeles most of the time, but Tristan has spent more time with her now that she is getting older. He does not want to miss many of the milestones, so he has been more present. He always thought that Tristan was a fantastic father when he was with True and got involved with her. "

The source said that since the Jordyn Woods scandal, the former couple has found ways to be sociable with each other and added: "They are co-raising and talking more and more now that a year has passed since the Jordyn Woods incident." They have made leaps and bounds since last year. Despite what he did, everyone liked Tristan. It seems that Khloe wants to try to make things work with him, but they are taking it easy. She is doing everything she is doing for True. "

The friend continued by saying: “Tristan has been excellent in making his relationship with True a priority. He is madly in love with her, and the older he gets, the stronger his bond becomes. Most of the time, visiting Khloe's house is easier for comfort and privacy. They have everything they need there, they play in the backyard, watch movies together and there's a lot of dancing, True loves to dance. ”

Ad

Tristan handled things well in recent months.



Post views:

0 0