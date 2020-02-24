Kevin Hart requests the dismissal of a $ 60 million sex tape lawsuit – He says he was not served properly!

Hollywood star Kevin Hart is seeking that Montia Sabbag's $ 60 million sex tape lawsuit against him be dismissed, as he claims that the courts did not properly notify him.

According to the Chicago Tribune, new court documents say that a process server that worked for Plaintiff Sabbag simply "went through Hart's house and threw a subpoena and complaint through the window of a car in sight of,quot; a security guard parked outside the residence last month.

Sabbag was the woman who appeared on the 2017 sex tape with Hart. Last year he filed a lawsuit last year, alleging that Hart conspired with other defendants to film their sexual encounter. She said that although the sex with the comic was agreed, she did not accept to be filmed. Sabba says Hart arranged the whole thing with his accused partner and Hart's former friend – J.T. Jackson Jackson was later charged with extortion for the incident,