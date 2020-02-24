Kevin Hart requests the dismissal of a $ 60 million sex tape lawsuit – He says he was not served properly!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Hollywood star Kevin Hart is seeking that Montia Sabbag's $ 60 million sex tape lawsuit against him be dismissed, as he claims that the courts did not properly notify him.

According to the Chicago Tribune, new court documents say that a process server that worked for Plaintiff Sabbag simply "went through Hart's house and threw a subpoena and complaint through the window of a car in sight of,quot; a security guard parked outside the residence last month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here