Kenyel Brown, wanted man in connection with 6 murders is shot in the head – Up News Info Detroit

OAK PARK, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department says that a wanted man in connection with six murders in the Detroit metropolitan area was located after a short chase, shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Police say a bookshop employee noticed Brown in media reports and called police on Monday.

Police chief James Craig said Brown left the place and headed to Oak Park. With the help of the Oak Park Police Department and the K9 they were looking for in the area, the police saw Brown.

Brown then jumped a fence in a residential area and shot himself in the head.

He has been treated at a local hospital according to Craig.

BACKGROUND: During the weekend there was a human hunt throughout the city to locate Kenyel Brown, who had been wanted since January after being accused of the murders of Kimberly Green and Dorian Patterson. Police received a tip that Brown may have been hiding in an apartment building near the city border.

Since January, four other homicides have been linked to Brown in the Detroit metropolitan area.

Brown was a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a graphic designer on February 20 on East 8 Mile near Gratiot Avenue, a fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man on February 22 in Minnesota near John R. in Detroit, the fatal shooting of a man in Highland Park on February 18 and another homicide in River Rouge in December.

