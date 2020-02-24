Kenyan Moore's husband Marc Daly admits to hating their marriage

%MINIFYHTML468a3b314c6ab74b5ccd04577d95d98e11% %MINIFYHTML468a3b314c6ab74b5ccd04577d95d98e12%

In a preview of an upcoming episode of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39 ;, the entrepreneur is asked whether or not he's enjoying the journey involved in being married & # 39 ;.

Instead of seeing your marriage saved, it seems Kenya Moore he only sees the end of his relationship with Marc Daly getting closer and closer. In a preview of the next episode of "The true housewives of Atlanta", the businessman admits to hating his marriage to the former beauty queen.

Kenya and Marc attend an event together and it is clear as the day that the energy between them is not so good. Even your nemesis NeNe leaks, says in the confessional that she has never seen the married couple receiving "loving love." It only gets worse when you hear him talk about his marriage with a group of people.

When asked if he is "enjoying the journey that comes with being married," he firmly replies: "I hate him. Everyone knows that." It remains to be seen if Kenya realizes or not what it tells the group, although the next scene shows her smiling uncomfortably.

The marital drama of Kenya and Marc has been very prominent in the current season of "RHOA" since both announced their separation last year. Things got even more complicated between them, since Marc was dragged into his enmity with NeNe. On the episode on Sunday, February 23, the couple argued that Kenya did not invite NeNe to Marc's men empowerment event because she felt uncomfortable having her rival nearby.

Instead of supporting his wife, Marc closed it and said: "Many people face people, that does not mean they want to fight." Although Kenya continued to insist on not inviting NeNe or her husband Gregg Leakes, he insisted that the lovebirds attended their event. Then he turned to his daughter, Brooklyn, and said: "Next class of aqua. Mom is entering (the pool) but does not come out," clearly shooting at his wife.