Katy Perry collapses during American Idol auditions, thanks the first responders to save her

During the most recent episode of American idolJudges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were in the middle of filming auditions at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, when they began to smell the gas. It turns out that there was a gas leak on the property and caused Perry to collapse.

the Dark horse The singer was the first to notice that something was wrong. He asked Bryan and Richie if they smelled of gas, and then said it was "quite intense." Bryan told him immediately American idol producers who were "receiving heavy propane," and Perry added that he had "a slight headache,quot; due to the smell.

When he got up to leave the room, Perry said: "Oh, it's bad, it's really bad."

Perry, Bryan and Richie, in addition to all the equipment and the contestants, began to evacuate the area when firefighters showed up to handle the situation. When the judges were together outside, Bryan told the cameras that it was not a joke and that there really was a gas leak.

At that moment, Perry said he was not feeling well, and it was when he passed out. Finally, everything went well and Perry was fine after the first responders found the problem in the kitchen of the complex.

"You saved me!" Perry told the fire department after the problem was resolved. He also posted the video clip on Twitter, and wrote in the caption, "A big thank you to all of our first responders across the county," Perry wrote, along with the video. "Thank you for risking your lives every day … and 🎶 all night 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻".

The judges invited three of the first to respond so they could audition American idol singing Richie's great success in the 1980s All night. The three ended up receiving gold tickets for the next round of auditions in Hollywood.

This is the third season in which Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been judges in American idol since the show moved to ABC in 2018 after 15 seasons at Fox. And they say this year's talent is better than ever.

"The talent is showing up in cubes," Richie said. "They are bringing more attitude to the table. In certain cases we have to reject the attitude. But for the most part it is amazing what happened this year."

New episodes of American idol On Sunday nights on ABC.



