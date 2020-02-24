Katherine Johnson, the mathematical pioneer of NASA portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures,quot;, dies at 101

%MINIFYHTML3d99ce6f03e105b1c99c36d97f3e13cf11% %MINIFYHTML3d99ce6f03e105b1c99c36d97f3e13cf12%

Roommates, we are sending our prayers to loved ones from the legendary NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

On Monday, the NASA administrator confirmed that he died at the age of 101. Many people may remember that it was represented in the 2016 film "Hidden figures. "

%MINIFYHTML3d99ce6f03e105b1c99c36d97f3e13cf13% %MINIFYHTML3d99ce6f03e105b1c99c36d97f3e13cf14%

It was played by Taraji P. Henson in the film, and the film would win three Oscar nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards. The film also starred as Octavia Spencer as the math Dorothy Vaughan and Janelle Monáe as the engineer Mary Jackson.

%MINIFYHTML3d99ce6f03e105b1c99c36d97f3e13cf15% %MINIFYHTML3d99ce6f03e105b1c99c36d97f3e13cf16%

Thanks to the release of the 2016 movie "Hidden Figures,quot;, many fans around the world were able to learn about Katherine's importance not only for mathematics, but also for NASA's history. He worked at NASA's predecessor, the National Aeronautics Advisory Committee (NACA) in 1953.

Katherine, Dorthy and Mary's contribution to our story was no longer hidden.

Taraji thanked Katherine in an emotional Instagram post. She said: “Thank you QUEEN #KatherineJohnson for sharing your intelligence, balance, grace and beauty with the world! Because of their hard work, girls EVERYWHERE can dream as big as the MOON! Your legacy will live FOREVER! You ran so we could fly! I will always have the honor of being apart from bringing his story to life. You / your story was hidden and thanks to GOD you are # hiddennomore🚀 God bless your beautiful family. I feel very honored to have sat and broken bread with all of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you!

Roommates, please keep Katherine Johnson's family in prayer during this difficult time.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/katherine-johnson-nasa-mathematician-depicted-hidden-figures-dead-101-n1141566

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94