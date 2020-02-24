Katherine Johnson dies at 101: NASA pays tribute to the mathematician

Mathematical Katherine Johnson He has died at the age of 101.

NASA has shared the heartbreaking news that Johnson, who was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the film Hidden figuresHe died Monday morning, February 24. In a tribute to Johnson, NASA is reflecting on its many achievements and its incredible legacy.

"NASA is deeply saddened by the loss of a leader of our pioneer days, and we send our deepest condolences to the Katherine Johnson family," he added. statement of the administrator Jim Bridenstine read. "Ms. Johnson helped our nation expand the boundaries of space even when she made great strides that also opened doors for women and people of color in the universal human quest to explore space."

"His dedication and ability as a mathematician helped put humans on the moon and, before that, made it possible for our astronauts to take the first steps in space that we now follow on a trip to Mars," the statement continues.