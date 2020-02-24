Kashmir students attend school for the first time in 7 months | Kashmir News News

%MINIFYHTML5b91290d250c590da06c8cffa00effee11% %MINIFYHTML5b91290d250c590da06c8cffa00effee12%

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – Nearly one million students in Kashmir administered by India have attended classes for the first time in almost seven months.

The reopening of schools on Monday marked the end of a long break that began in August 2019, when the Indian government imposed a security and communications blockade in the Muslim-majority region, and then was followed by the annual winter holidays of three months.

Last week, Kashmir authorities announced, for the third time in recent months, the resumption of classes as the security situation remains under control and weather conditions have improved.

"I am very happy to be here," 19. Muskan Yaqoob said, about her First day studying trade in class 12.

"I was very anxious to come," he added Yaqoob, who attended school for the last time on August 3.. "At home, there was nothing to do; even concentrating on studies was difficult."

Authorities announced last week the reopening of schools amid a continuous security blockade (Shuaib Bashir / Al Jazeera)

On August 5, the New Delhi government abolished article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the part administered by the Indians of the Himalayan region, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters, except defense, communications and foreign affairs.

Under a government offensive, which saw thousands of people, including detained students, strict communications and military restrictions were imposed in the region to avoid protests.

Kashmir activists fear that the repeal of Article 370 has changed geographical realities in Kashmir by eliminating a seven-decade law that had protected the region's demography.

After the controversial movement, the authorities twice announced the reopening of schools, but the students stayed away amid current restrictions and concerns among parents about the safety of children at a time of tensions between India and Pakistan. The two neighbors they have fought two of their three wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir, which both claim in their entirety but administer separate portions of. Meanwhile, armed rebels in Kashmir administered by India want independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Last week's announcement about the reopening of schools ended the winter holidays one week ahead of schedule. It also came in the midst of a relief from the blockage of communication that has seen the low-speed mobile internet restored.

"Today, I decided to let my children attend school because I felt a little safe. I have a phone that works where I can know about the well-being of my children," said Shafat Ahmad, after dropping his 11-year-old son and six years. One-year-old daughter at a school in the main city of Srinagar.

Ahmad said that in recent months, he had decided not to send his children back to school even though the government had asked them to attend.

"The government cares about their interests and not about the future of our children and they wanted to use them to build normality last year," he said, accusing him of being "responsible for disrupting normal life in Kashmir."

"They have endangered the future of so many children languishing in prisons. In this place, you cannot express your real voice. We want a decent future for our children so that they are not afraid to speak freely."

The parents decided to send their children back to school after a communication block was closed (Shuaib Bashir / Al Jazeera)

The reopening of schools occurred when hundreds of security personnel continued patrolling the streets of Srinagar with riot gear to avoid demonstrations.

"The atmosphere of fear has diminished and parents have made an honorable decision to prefer school to the vagaries of time," a senior government official told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

"We will ensure the proper functioning of the schools."

GN Var, who runs a local private school union in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Private School Association (PSAK), told Al Jazeera that "the seven months of closure created a big gap in education."

"The loss cannot be measured," Var said, adding that it will affect students in the next exams

"This place is uncertain, but we hope that time (ahead) remains calm and that students continue to seek education like children anywhere else."

Mehwish Rafiq, 18, said that while she and her friends were happy to return to class, there is always a fear that "something will happen and schools will close again."

"I fully appreciate what it means to be in school," Mehwish said, adding that "there are many barriers to our success."

"There is a mental trauma after a long disconnection with the books."