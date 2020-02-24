Karl Dorrell as CU Buffs coach slaps Darrin Chiaverini

%MINIFYHTMLa61a4b174ba53ee96d75209f1d8e8a1111% %MINIFYHTMLa61a4b174ba53ee96d75209f1d8e8a1112%

BOULDER: mathematics does not compute. Karl Dorrell was not a good candidate for training, not even the first choice of the Colorado Buffaloes to replace Mel Tucker.

%MINIFYHTMLa61a4b174ba53ee96d75209f1d8e8a1113% %MINIFYHTMLa61a4b174ba53ee96d75209f1d8e8a1114%

But Dorrell was the first to say "Yes!" to athletic director Rick George, after Buff-for-life Eric Bieniemy told CU: Thanks but no thanks.

%MINIFYHTMLa61a4b174ba53ee96d75209f1d8e8a1115% %MINIFYHTMLa61a4b174ba53ee96d75209f1d8e8a1116%

"I'm happy to be home," said Dorrell, who owns a house about 10 miles from Folsom Field.

So why did Colorado feel obligated to give Dorrell a five-year, $ 18 million contract? Holy, moly. An annual salary of 3 points and 6 million dollars for a coach who hasn't won a college football game since 2007, when Dorrell and his UCLA Bruins beat Oregon? Good job if you can get it.

What would happen if this hiring also cost Colorado the services of assistant coach and loyal alum Darrin Chiaverini, an integral part of the Buffs 2020 recruitment class, ranked 34th in the country and praised by analysts as the group of Most talented incoming freshmen of the program in at least a decade?

As a result of losing a job that he was pursuing with great vigor, coach Chev has been strangely silenced by a social media animal that roars loudly and carries a large stick for selfies. Appointed interim coach while George was looking for a permanent replacement, Chiaverini was absent from Dorrell's introductory press conference.

When asked if Chiaverini would be retained in his coaching staff, Dorrell was not sure if the two men could reach an agreement, despite a shared history of CU dating back to happy times when Dorrell served as an offensive coordinator and Chev played as an open catcher. for fans during the 1990s.

“Hopefully we can move on. I would love to be part of the process of taking this program to the next level. … I've been very fond of Darrin. We are very indebted to what he has done, "Dorrell told me.

So what are the chances that Dorrell retains Chiaverini, who served as assistant to Tucker's head coach?

"I'm not sure," Dorrell replied sincerely. “During that calm moment of his interview with CU and his conversation with other teams, I think he has options. He's weighing those things. "

Buff Nation was angered by the lack of honesty shown by Tucker before leaving for Michigan State, which is understandable but naive because the scruples of great college sports were sold to the devil a long time ago. Here is the other side of that dirty coin: the Buffs showed very little loyalty to Chiaverini, whose history with the program goes back 25 years.

Anyway you mop it, this training quest was a wet spill in hall 4.

"We were imposed," said George.

And the search seemed as frantic as a man who is late to church without having the slightest idea of ​​where he lost the car keys.

George cited the maturity, integrity and genuine passion for Dorrell's CU, praising his new coach while taking not-so-subtle punches at Tucker.

Even Dorrell could not believe the intensity of interest shown by Colorado, who went from contacting the 56-year-old Miami Dolphins assistant Thursday to make an offer he could not refuse, all in 48 hours or less.

"He knocked me down," Dorrell admitted after being introduced as the 27th head coach in the history of the school.

Do all those zeros in the contract allow the Buffs to forget that they have enjoyed a winning football season for the past 14 years? The lack of recent success had to give Bieniemy reasons to stop after Colorado identified him as his number 1 goal to replace Tucker.

Dorrell sat patiently on the sidelines last week, during negotiations between George and the famous corridor of the glory years now distant from the CU program.

"I sent him a text message that,quot; CU is a great opportunity. "And (Bieniemy) replied that he was playing with all his options, coming out of a Super Bowl," Dorrell told me. “I knew that the framework of interest at the beginning of this process was really him being involved in it. Considering the closeness between us, I wasn't going to throw my name. "

With the possibility of a future NFL team becoming his own, Bieniemy decided to stay as offensive coordinator for Chiefs Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes, rather than answering the call of his alma mater.

So the Buffs called Dorrell, who fell in love with this state a long time ago, during periods as an assistant to Bill McCartney's CU and as a staff member of Mike Shanahan with the Broncos.

"This is a dream come true," Dorrell said.

And a dream denied for Chiaverini.

This time, after being burned by Midnight Mel, the Buffs kept the job of coach in the family. But what happens when you mix passion and money in any family business? Feelings can get hurt.