Karl Dorrell as CU Buffs coach slaps Darrin Chiaverini

BOULDER: mathematics does not compute. Karl Dorrell was not a good candidate for training, not even the first choice of the Colorado Buffaloes to replace Mel Tucker.

But Dorrell was the first to say "Yes!" to athletic director Rick George, after Buff-for-life Eric Bieniemy told CU: Thanks but no thanks.

"I'm happy to be home," said Dorrell, who owns a house about 10 miles from Folsom Field.

So why did Colorado feel obligated to give Dorrell a five-year, $ 18 million contract? Holy, moly. An annual salary of 3 points and 6 million dollars for a coach who hasn't won a college football game since 2007, when Dorrell and his UCLA Bruins beat Oregon? Good job if you can get it.

What would happen if this hiring also cost Colorado the services of assistant coach and loyal alum Darrin Chiaverini, an integral part of the Buffs 2020 recruitment class, ranked 34th in the country and praised by analysts as the group of Most talented incoming freshmen of the program in at least a decade?

As a result of losing a job that he was pursuing with great vigor, coach Chev has been strangely silenced by a social media animal that roars loudly and carries a large stick for selfies. Appointed interim coach while George was looking for a permanent replacement, Chiaverini was absent from Dorrell's introductory press conference.

When asked if Chiaverini would be retained in his coaching staff, Dorrell was not sure if the two men could reach an agreement, despite a shared history of CU dating back to happy times when Dorrell served as an offensive coordinator and Chev played as an open catcher. for fans during the 1990s.

“Hopefully we can move on. I would love to be part of the process of taking this program to the next level. … I've been very fond of Darrin. We are very indebted to what he has done, "Dorrell told me.

So what are the chances that Dorrell retains Chiaverini, who served as assistant to Tucker's head coach?

"I'm not sure," Dorrell replied sincerely. “During that calm moment of his interview with CU and his conversation with other teams, I think he has options. He's weighing those things. "

Buff Nation was angered by the lack of honesty shown by Tucker before leaving for Michigan State, which is understandable but naive because the scruples of great college sports were sold to the devil a long time ago. Here is the other side of that dirty coin: the Buffs showed very little loyalty to Chiaverini, whose history with the program goes back 25 years.

