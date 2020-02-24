Kangana Ranaut does tourism in Tamil Nadu

Currently, Kanagana Ranaut is quite busy filming her next Thalaivi project. The film has a lot of publicity and we hope it does justice to the great personality that was Jayalalithaa. The actress recently took time from her busy schedule and toured Tamil Nadu.

Kangana went first to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva in the popular Rameshwaram temple. Kangana bathed in the holy water there and was also seen praying in the sacred place where Lord Rama had established a Shivlingam to absolve himself of his sins after killing the great devotee of Shiva, Ravana, to bring Sita back from Lanka. Post that she paid her respects to former APJ Prime Minister Abdul Kalam at her memorial site in Tamil Nadu. Check out the photos below.

%MINIFYHTMLa93e5b32c3fea31741f4215aa0bc4e9011% %MINIFYHTMLa93e5b32c3fea31741f4215aa0bc4e9012%

On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in the movie Texas. The actress will play the role of air force pilot in the film.