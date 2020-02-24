Kandi Burruss speaks after the most recent episode of RHOA: here is her YouTube video

Kandi Burruss decided to share a new Talk about that video on his YouTube channel just after the last episode of RHOA, which aired the other day.

This new episode made fans talk about Kenya Moore and the relationship she had with Marc Daly.

While many people criticized Kenya and said it was being treated so badly due to karma, there were also many supporters who said Kenya should be treated better by a man with whom she has a child.

Some fans said Marc was definitely intimidating Kenya in public with his attitude.

On the other hand, people praised Kandi and told him that he has some amazing facial expressions that keep this show alive.

Kandi also shared a video after this episode in which she shares her thoughts on YouTube.

‘The new episode of #RHOA appeared tonight and, as always, you know I had to #SpeakOnIt! Check it out on my YouTube #KandiOnline, "Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said: "I can't stand the way Marc treats Kenya." I understand that she wants a husband and a family; however, he does not have to allow a man to punish him like a child. If you do this in public, how is it in private? "

Another follower said: ‘Kandi, Marc was lying, he knew that Kenya did not invite NeNe. She told him when they were sitting in the pool with Brooklyn. Ken-vs-Kenya, if you can't be heard and you can't be yourself, it won't work. "

One commenter wrote this: ‘I don't understand how Nene is confused about why Kenya left her event. If you are organizing an event and you are not there when the event begins, that means you do not respect the time of your guests, so if I do not like it and show that you do not respect my time, you should not have something to say about my departure.

Another person on YouTube said this about Marc: & # 39; He is controlling, because if the situation was reversed and Ken was fine with someone he did not like and was inviting the person around his group of friends And not to mention if Ken it was against him in public … his head will jump … he knows these people through it in a program, so how will he tell him who to be well with?

What did you think of Marc's attitude?



