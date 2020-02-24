Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty; Attorneys seek to dismiss new charges in case of deception for hate crimes – Up News Info Chicago

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday of a new round of charges accusing the former "Empire,quot; actor of organizing a homophobic and racist attack last year.

Smollett's lawyer, Tina Glandian, presented the statement on her behalf during a brief hearing on Monday morning before Judge James Linn of Cook County.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb requested a $ 10,000 bond for Smollett, the same bonus from his original case, but Linn said he didn't see Smollett as a risk of escape and granted him a recognition bonus, which doesn't require him to send money to Be released before the trial. Smollett will return to court on March 18.

%MINIFYHTMLc860e62d4e1f5db4d2e30afc8bdeaa6411% %MINIFYHTMLc860e62d4e1f5db4d2e30afc8bdeaa6412%

Meanwhile, his lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the case against him.

A new indictment filed earlier this month accused Smollett of six counts of disorderly conduct, accusing him of filing false police reports that he was attacked on the way home from Subway in the middle of the night in Streeterville in January 2019.

Cook County prosecutors abandoned the original case against Smollett, dismissing 16 counts of disorderly conduct against him last March, without demanding that he admit any crime, to a controversial measure only a few weeks after he pleaded not guilty.

RELATED: Catch up with Up News Info 2 coverage of the Smollett case

A special prosecutor was then assigned to investigate the entire case, after a judge discovered "unprecedented irregularities,quot; in the way Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx handled the case, specifically handing it over to his second in command after announcing that she had refused herself.

Smollett's lawyers said they filed a motion before the Illinois Supreme Court to get rid of the special prosecutor and dismiss the charges against Smollett.

Jussie Smollett's lawyer pleads not guilty on behalf of Smollett. @cbschicago – Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 24, 2020

The case now looms over the career for the Cook County State Attorney, as Kim Foxx faces three candidates for reelection, Foxx opponents have used it to challenge her in her decision making, at a minimum.

Foxx admitted that she made mistakes with the Smollett case and tried to leave it behind, but her opponents accused her of acting badly.

RELATED: How will Jussie Smollett's new accusation affect the re-election offer of state prosecutor Kim Foxx?

Judge Michael Toomin said Foxx had no authority to designate someone to take charge of the case for her, so all the decisions her office made, from accusing Smollett, accusing him and finally dismissing the case, were not valid. .

In deciding a special prosecutor in the case of Smollett, Toomin said Foxx had no authority to deliver the case to his principal deputy after announcing that he had withdrawn from the case due to contact with a relative of Smollett before he was charged.

Toomin said Foxx effectively appointed First Assistant State Attorney Joseph Magats to a "fictitious,quot; office to serve instead.

As a result, Toomin said there was indeed no state lawyer when Smollett was arrested, charged, charged, prosecuted and finally when the charges were dropped. So, all those decisions were invalid.

The judge appointed former federal prosecutor Dan Webb to investigate the entire case, and authorized him to prosecute Smollett again if he deemed it necessary.

Earlier this month, a special grand jury from Cook County called by Webb accused Smollett of the new charges.

RELATED: What kind of sanctions could Jussie Smollett face if convicted?

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, had told police that he was attacked while walking home around 2 a.m. on January 29, 2019. He claimed that two masked men, one of them with a red hat, shouted racist and homophobic insults. When they beat him, they put a rope around his neck and poured a chemical.

Police said that, in reality, Smollett had paid those two men, Ola and Abel Osundairo, $ 3,500 by check to organize the attack. Ola had been Smollett's personal trainer. But weeks after Smollett's arrest, prosecutors dropped the charges against him, after he agreed to lose his $ 10,000 bond and made 16 hours of community service, but admitted no fault.

The Osundairo brothers were in court on Monday for Smollett's new accusation, along with his lawyer, Gloria Schmidt Rodríguez, who said they had already been questioned by the special prosecutor and will continue to cooperate with the investigation. Schmidt said the brothers are willing to testify against Smollett along the way, if the special prosecutor asks them.

“They are here because they want the truth to be told. They are here because they trust the work that the Chicago Police Department and the special prosecutor's office did in this investigation, "he said." For anyone who thinks they have some kind of immunity or some kind of guilty settlement of this, that It is incorrect,quot;.

Schmidt said the Osundairo brothers also want to apologize for the role they played in the deception. The brothers have admitted that they organized the attack at Smollett's request, because he paid them to do so.

“The brothers want the public to know that they were honest, open and regretful for their behavior throughout this event. They have been sincere from day one, ”he said.

On Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Smollett should be held responsible for lying to police about being the victim of an attack.

“You need to face the charges. He committed a crime, and it needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and we will continue to hold him aggressively responsible for the wasted police resources that were dedicated to investigating what turned out to be a total hoax. ”Lightfoot said.

The new charges amount to Class IV felony crimes, which is the lowest level of felony crime in Illinois law.

"He has returned to the starting point," said Irv Miller, legal analyst at Up News Info 2. "What he could have obtained a year ago before the case was withdrawn, he could get it right now, and that includes deferred prosecution, if this once is done the right way. "

Sanctions may vary from the time of imprisonment in the community service.

“I think the great criterion for the prosecutor is: will he admit that he did it? And he won't consider deferred prosecution if he doesn't admit he did it, "Miller said." He could also get probation, and he could also possibly receive a one to three year sentence at the Illinois Department of Corrections, which I don't think will happen. in this case,quot;.

Miller explained that charging Smollett again does not amount to a double risk case.

“He was not convicted or acquitted in the first procedure. The case was abandoned, ”said Miller. "The prosecutor has the exclusive authority to mention it again, since the double risk was never attributed to the case."