Jussie Smollett asks for charges of disorderly conduct to be dropped

%MINIFYHTML314c667d94c29740307d34d1947b070311% %MINIFYHTML314c667d94c29740307d34d1947b070312%

WENN / Derrick Salters

Weeks after being slapped with six new charges of serious crimes for his alleged hate crime attack, the former actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; He returns to court to plead not guilty to the accusations.

Up News Info –

Ex "Empire"star Jussie Smollett he is demanding the dismissal of felony charges accusing him of organizing a hate crime.

The actor / singer is accused of making a series of false reports to the Chicago Police Department in Illinois last January (19), when he claimed to have been the victim of a cruel hate attack in the city.

%MINIFYHTML314c667d94c29740307d34d1947b070313% %MINIFYHTML314c667d94c29740307d34d1947b070314%

However, officials insist that he organized the incident against himself to gain publicity, paying brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to make the beating.

%MINIFYHTML314c667d94c29740307d34d1947b070315% %MINIFYHTML314c667d94c29740307d34d1947b070316%

Smollett was initially beaten with multiple charges of disorderly conduct, but they were abruptly removed by Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx in March 2019, with little explanation.

Subsequently, the authorities appointed special prosecutor Dan Webb to re-investigate the case, and six new charges for serious crimes were filed earlier this month.

Smollett, who lost his job in the hip-hop drama series "Empire" as a result of the scandal, returned to court for his appearance on Monday, February 24, when he pleaded not guilty to accusations of disorderly conduct. His lawyers, who have maintained their client's innocence, also filed a motion asking that the case be dismissed.

<br />

You must return to court on March 18.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, mandatory community service and a fine of $ 25,000 (£ 19,300).