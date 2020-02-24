Julian Assange faces hearing on extradition to the US UU.

LONDON – Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks who spent seven years hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London before being evicted and arrested last year, returned to court on Monday fighting extradition to the United States.

Assange is wanted by US authorities accused of conspiring to hack a Pentagon computer network, and could face up to 175 years in prison if found guilty of all charges.

His appearance at Woolwich Crown Court was the last turn of a saga dating back to 2010, when he began publishing US military and diplomatic secret documents that were provided by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who was convicted in a martial court In 2013 to filter the documents.

From the beginning, Mr. Assange's case has raised profound First Amendment problems.

That partly explains why Mr. Assange was not prosecuted under the Espionage Law for publishing US government secrets. UU. Instead, prosecutors accused him of conspiring to commit an illegal intrusion into the computer for what they say were his efforts to help Ms. Manning enter a military network classified under the identity of another user.