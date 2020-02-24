Julian Assange faces hearing on extradition to the US UU.

LONDON – Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks who spent seven years hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London before being evicted and arrested last year, returned to court on Monday fighting extradition to the United States.
Assange is wanted by US authorities accused of conspiring to hack a Pentagon computer network, and could face up to 175 years in prison if found guilty of all charges.
His appearance at Woolwich Crown Court was the last turn of a saga dating back to 2010, when he began publishing US military and diplomatic secret documents that were provided by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who was convicted in a martial court In 2013 to filter the documents.
From the beginning, Mr. Assange's case has raised profound First Amendment problems.
That partly explains why Mr. Assange was not prosecuted under the Espionage Law for publishing US government secrets. UU. Instead, prosecutors accused him of conspiring to commit an illegal intrusion into the computer for what they say were his efforts to help Ms. Manning enter a military network classified under the identity of another user.
After being arrested in London in 2012 for accusations of rape in Sweden, Mr. Assange, 48, sought refuge. at the Ecuadorian embassy. He lived there with his cat in a small corner room, perhaps becoming the most famous self-proclaimed political refugee in the world.
He continued to lead his internet group, organizing press conferences and greeting fans from the balcony of an embassy. But with the departure in 2017 of the leftist president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, who had granted him asylum, the days of Assange at the embassy were accounted for.
When the London Metropolitan Police took him out of the embassy in April, he seemed emaciated and scruffy.
During the last year, he was held in Belmarsh prison, which is next to the courtroom, where his extradition case will be heard during the next month.
Mr. Assange's lawyers, in the pre-trial motions, suggested that they would consider the accusation politically motivated and argued that their client simply acted as a journalist and editor.
Mark Summers, one of Assange's lawyers, said that prosecuting his client could have a negative effect on press freedom.
"This is part of a war declared against whistleblowers to include journalists and investigative editors," Summers told the court last year.
Mr. Assange's legal team has also tried to link his client with President Trump, telling the court that former Representative Dana Rohrabacher of California, an ally of the president, had offered Mr. Assange a pardon on behalf of Mr. Trump if the founder of WikiLeaks were to say that Russia had nothing to do with the piracy of the National Democratic Committee in 2016.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called the suggestion of an offer of forgiveness "a complete fabrication and a total lie."