Judge extends temporary order to block plan to transfer coronavirus patients to OC facility – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A federal judge blocked an effort by the United States government on Monday to transfer up to 50 coronavirus patients to the former Fairview Development Center in Costa Mesa.

The United States District Judge, Josephine L. Staton, issued an emergency temporary restraining order on Friday, when city officials filed court documents that said they had not been notified in advance of the plans and wanted guarantees of An adequate study had been conducted to determine if the site is safe to host the site. patients

Staton extended the order on Monday for another seven days and asked the lawyers on both sides to meet and try to reach an agreement.

The measure comes after the US Department of Health and Human Services. UU. He said in a statement Sunday night that the Ventura County Naval Base, Point Mugu, can receive American travelers entering LAX and being quarantined to control their coronavirus symptoms.

The coronavirus is not currently spreading in American communities, according to the statement. Both CDC and HHS have said that the spread of coronavirus from person to person in the US. UU. It has only been seen among close contacts of travelers who returned from Wuhan.

"It is believed that the immediate risk of this new virus for the American public is low at this time," the department said in the statement.