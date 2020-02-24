Johnny Gaudreau de Flames goes crazy on hockey Twitter, but the man simply "had to pee,quot;

Congratulations Johnny Gaudreau! You scared the whole world of hockey.
In a matter of minutes, social networks went from … Oh my God! The flames changed Gaudreau! Oh, um, yes, no, it doesn't matter.
Here is a quick timeline of what exactly happened on Monday in what is now called: #peegate.
1:21 p.m. ET
The tweets begin to fly from the Flames media that attended practice in Boston when Gaudreau leaves the practice early, approximately 99 minutes (yes, 99 minutes) from the exchange deadline.
1:28 p.m. ET
While everyone held their collective breath to see where the end of the flames was going: Colorado? New York Islanders? Toronto? – The rumors were stifled in a few minutes.
# Calls LW Johnny Gaudreau came out at the end of the practice. Do not think too much. It has not been changed.
– Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) February 24, 2020
1:50 p.m. ET
So what happened exactly? Why has the Flames star long since left practice early?
According to Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia, it was quite simple:
"I didn't think it was going to be so important." Gaudreau told reporters with a smile., noting that the practice was almost over and head coach Geoff Ward said he could go, which caused his phone to explode.
"Next time I will keep it as long as I can, until I finish the practice."