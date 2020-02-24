Joe Giudice reveals the moment he knew his marriage to Teresa was over

Royal Housewives of New Jersey Star Joe Giudice revealed before the end of Wednesday's season the moment he learned that his 20-year marriage to Teresa Giudice was over. Juicy Joe shared a video clip on Instagram over the weekend and explained in the caption that this was his "AHA moment."

The father of four children posted a clip of the next Rhonj end of the season in which Teresa refused to sleep in the same bed as Joe during her trip to Italy last November because she felt uncomfortable.

Teresa and the couple's four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, traveled to Italy to meet Joe after he was released from ICE custody in October .

With Rhonj clip, Joe also posted a photo montage of himself with Teresa and her girls from the past two decades.

“That was my moment of understanding. I felt rejected, "Joe wrote." This is the first time I was filming a scene, I was very anxious and sad. I was awake for four years, any human would have a psychological impact on life in prison. This was the moment, I knew in the bottom of my heart that was being hard on me for a reason. ”

The 47-year-old added that his wife never told him not to sleep with him, and that he had to leave. Joe explained that he had no resentment towards his wife because his emotions are justified. However, Joe says he took him off guard and wished the moment had been private.

Joe finished his message by writing that he realizes that he should be responsible only for his children, and that is what matters. He wants to provide them, encourage them and embrace them with love in their limited time together.

The meeting between Joe, Teresa and their four daughters came after Joe spent three years in federal prison and seven months in ICE custody. He is still waiting for the decision on his final deportation appeal after losing his first two.

Joe and Teresa Giudice separated after 20 years of marriage in December 2019, but have not yet filed for divorce.

The season finale of Royal Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesday night in Bravo.



