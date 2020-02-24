Joe Burrow jokes about retiring due to his & # 39; small hands & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML43767530f6cf92fb502dae00270ce3f111% %MINIFYHTML43767530f6cf92fb502dae00270ce3f112%

Well, it was a great race, but it seems that Heisman's winner and No. 1 chosen Joe Burrow could give up after the launch of his hand measurements in the 2020 NFL Combine on Monday.

After the results and some criticism, Burrow joked about early retirement.

Considering retirement after I was informed that football will slip out of my hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. – Joey Burrow (@ Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020

We have to "give it to him,quot;: Burrow really handled this devastating news as well as anyone could.

In all seriousness, Burrow's hands may be tied for the smallest quarterback quarterback since 2008, but it is clearly still one of the best quarterback prospects of the last decade.

It's really a shame that Burrow's hands are only 9 inches wide, he won't be able to make throws like this.

There is simply no way I can execute an offensive with baby hands like that.

And you can't avoid the pressure when you constantly drop the ball.

Oh wait, it will probably be fine and he will be a starting quarterback for many years. After all, size is not everything.