Jockey champion ready to return on Thursday | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML84564cca537f31e40ca95719f63a990511% %MINIFYHTML84564cca537f31e40ca95719f63a990512%





Richard Johnson

%MINIFYHTML84564cca537f31e40ca95719f63a990513% %MINIFYHTML84564cca537f31e40ca95719f63a990514%

Richard Johnson is scheduled to return to the chair on Thursday after recovering from a broken arm.

%MINIFYHTML84564cca537f31e40ca95719f63a990515% %MINIFYHTML84564cca537f31e40ca95719f63a990516%

Four-time jockey champion Johnson has been out of action since he suffered the right arm injury in a fall at Exeter on January 21.

He followed Brian Hughes for only three winners at the time, and is currently 19 adrift, with a score of 111 for him and 130 for the challenger from the north.

Johnson always hoped that he would return in time for the Cheltenham Festival next month, and has not ruled out being able to retain the championship.

However, only after a consultation with the doctor of the British Horse Racing Authority Jerry Hill on Monday afternoon, he had the confirmation that he can return this week, and it will be in Ludlow or Musselburgh.

"I got all the permission this afternoon from BHA doctor Jerry Hill," Johnson said.

"Depending on where, with my fingers crossed, I'll be back on Thursday."

That will be in Scotland for Olly Murphy, or closer to home for Johnson in Ludlow, where he is currently booked to ride Philip Hobbs' Truckin Away on Join RacingTV Now Chase.

He added: "The first two days will be relatively quiet, to re-enter, and I hope to return to the old routine."

"It's good to have removed the green light from people you know you have to do, and to hear that they are happy, I'm ready to go back to that, to resume normal service."

"Ten days before Cheltenham is a good time, if I had been able to return the previous Friday, it wouldn't have been long to get back to the routine."

As for the possibility of catching Hughes in the title race, Johnson is not willing to give up in any way.

"To begin, I will only look for the first winner," he said.

"Realistically, I know I'm still going to face that."

"But there is that possibility. So, whether you're riding a 50-1 shot or going to the championship, whenever you have that opportunity, I like to feel that I have a chance."