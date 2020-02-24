Jimmy Kimmel honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with emotional commemorative speech

Jimmy Kimmel held back tears while honoring Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant Monday.

Loved ones gather today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers and their 13-year-old daughter, who lost her life last month in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who died in the tragic accident on January 26. Today, February 24, a celebration of life is celebrated for Kobe and Gianna in downtown Los Angeles, at the place where Kobe built his legacy.

%MINIFYHTMLe7044fff7f112a53b1ee169e0275743411% %MINIFYHTMLe7044fff7f112a53b1ee169e0275743412%

After a sincere performance by Beyoncé, night host Kimmel, who shared many memorable moments with Kobe in Jimmy Kimmel Live, It was presented.

"This is a sad day. But it is also a celebration of the life of their lives," Kimmel said of all those killed in the accident. "And of the very life in the building where those of us who are fans of the Lakers and Kobe fans celebrate many of the best moments of our lives and I am honored that they have asked us to talk here. Ticket winnings which he bought go directly directly to the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation. "

"I also encourage you to visit mambaonthree.org to donate to the Mamba Fund on 3, created to honor and provide financial support to the Chester, Altobelli, Mauser and Zobayan families," Kimmel continued. "I can only imagine how painful it is for them. And I don't think any of us could have imagined it."

"And wherever you go, you see his face, his number, Gigi's face, Gigi's number everywhere, at every intersection there are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he is a basketball player, but because Kobe was also an artist and not only in Los Angeles, across the country and in the hometown of Kobe, Philadelphia, in Italy, in India, the Philippines, China, New York, Phoenix, Boston, for God's sake ", Kimmel said while the audience laughed. "In places where he would be booed on the court, Kobe is missed even by the great Boston Celtic Bill russell He wore number 24 and the Lakers shirt for yesterday's game (applause and applause) I knew it would eventually come to us. "