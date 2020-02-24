Jennifer Lopez inspires body positivity challenge with bikini photo

%MINIFYHTML0e2bea54a38f1b5c1b09425bd1a7e0ca11% %MINIFYHTML0e2bea54a38f1b5c1b09425bd1a7e0ca12%

WENN / Instar

The actress of & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; involuntarily convinces other women to hug their body while they take Instagram to flaunt their physique as part of the #JLoChallenge, now viral.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez Unknowingly, it has inspired women around the world to embrace their own bodies. The "Hustlers"The actress stimulated a viral movement of body positivity, nicknamed" #JLoChallenge ", after she posted a selfie photo of herself wearing a two-piece white bikini on social media.

The beginning of the viral challenge was the founder of the fitness community No Excuse Mom, Maria Kang. On Tuesday, February 18, she uploaded a similar photo of herself on Instagram. "Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous photo in a white bikini this morning," he attributed the success to the hit creator "On the Floor."

"She's not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers! Or dating an attractive athlete (although my husband is a little cute!) BUT, it doesn't matter … Be your owner story, "he continued." Create your own responsibility. Don't make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working mothers who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it, then YOU CAN DO IT ! !! "

Kang concluded his post with "#JLoChallenge" and an invitation to other women to join the challenge. "Post your #bathroomselfie and tag 3 friends who can bring it," he wrote.

Many women accepted the challenge and uploaded their own selfies. Bily Bean, a 32-year-old mother, posted a selfie of herself in two black pieces with a note that said: "I want to be the best I can be and that means # self-care … My children are not my excuses, they are my reason. Being healthy is important for our family and should be important for everyone. Be happy and treat yourself with #love and #care. "

Another woman, who "has gone through a caesarean section, appendicitis and emergency lacerated bowel from a horrible car accident," posted a selfie of herself exposing her scar. She declared: "Let's proudly share our selfies in the bathroom with training clothes / swimsuits with the world! If Jennifer Lopez can do it, we can do it! Regardless of age, size or shape, WE CAN be healthy ! "

Lopez herself uploaded her inspiring photo on Sunday, February 16. The mirror selfie posted on her Instagram saw her brag about her toned abs and her fit figure at age 50 with her hair in an elegant hairstyle. She simply captioned the post, "Relaxed and reloaded."