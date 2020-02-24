Jean-Gabriel Pageau's commercial ratings: senators store draft selections by sending the center to the islanders

The NHL 2020 exchange deadline saw Ottawa senators send another veteran out of town. Last year Mark Stone went to Las Vegas, just a few days after exchanging Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel.

Monday, they sent Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the New York islanders for a lot of draft picks. It was a long-awaited move, but recently there was talk that Pageau can remain a senator. Now, he addresses a team of islanders preparing for a deep career in the playoffs.

This is how the teams did it.

Senators received from New York:

2020 first round conditional selection, 2020 second round selection and 2022 conditional third round selection.

The islanders received from Ottawa:

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (C)

Senators Degree: A

Ottawa will not go anywhere this year and general manager Pierre Dorion knows it very well. A young team that has a solid core with the likes of defender Thomas Chabot and forward Anthony Duclair have now accumulated draft picks for the next few years.

The 2020 draft is emerging as one of the best seen in a long time and the senators now have seven elections in the first two rounds, three in the first round alone. Next year they have four, and three of them are in the third round. Obviously, the big fish in 2020 is Alexis Lafreniere and the Senators are definitely in the mix to acquire the next NHL superstar, but the draft could also have the next big game defender in Jamie Drysdale or the goalkeeper in Yaroslav Askarov.

Degree of the islanders: A-

This is a rental movement for New York, but very necessary. The team recently lost Casey Cizikas to an injury and has a hole to fill ahead. Pageau is having a professional year with 40 points (24 goals, 16 assists) in 60 games and in the last five he has six points (three goals, three assists). A solid two-way center, which has averaged more than 50 percent in clashes in each of the past five seasons, also has three short goals and six short points and should be a good addition to a team that ranks. 16 in penalties (80.6 percent).

The islanders currently sit in the first place of wild cards in the Eastern Conference, but they are one of the teams with the lowest score (23) with only 173 goals in the season. Pageau should give a good offensive boost to a team that desperately needs it. Over the course of eight seasons with Ottawa, he has had 182 points (87 goals and 95 assists) in 428 games.