Jayda Cheaves' sister's car turns during Instagram Live

During the live session, Ameerah seems to be the one driving the car, but she barely has her eyes on the road, as she keeps changing her focus between the road and her phone.

Is Ameerah alright? The sister of Jayda Cheaves He interacted with fans through Instagram Live while traveling on Monday, February 24 when he suddenly had a car accident and many of his spectators worried about his safety.

Ameerah seemed to be the one who was driving during the session, but she barely had her eyes on the road, as she kept changing her focus between the road and her phone. To make matters worse, he was not wearing a seat belt and supposedly told his followers before this that he was a little drunk. Things seemed to be cold until she seemed to be in shock and grabbed the steering wheel with both hands when the crash took place. Then someone was heard cursing and shouting: "I can't go out!"

The people who tuned in to the Live were naturally worried and asked what happened. However, her sister Jayda said she is fine after the accident. "The car rolled over! Omg, we just talked to her. Okay, thank you all," said the baby mom of Lil baby He said on Twitter. "God is good."

Ameerah also gave her followers an update on her account. Alongside a video of the aftermath of the accident, she wrote: "WE ARE OK … please do not call my phone at this time. We are fine. Thank you for your concern …" However, he made it clear that he was not blame for the accident as he continued, "It wasn't MY FAILURE! Regardless! We turned around and rolled 100 yards but we're blessed to be alive. AF. BLESSED."

He also turned to Instagram Stories to explain the incident further, responding to those who attacked her for driving while talking on the phone. "It's sad and crazy how negative they are," he said. "I was beaten. I didn't hit anyone. The person should not have been on the HOV line with only him in the car. All about this was a lesson learned. All of you are so quick to be negative."

In a separate publication, Ameerah revealed that although none of the passengers were seriously injured, her leg was injured. "I am BLESSED. None of us are hurt, thank God," he wrote. "The doctor said I saw the same thing happen last week but they died. BLESSED."