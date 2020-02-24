Jason Crow discusses a variety of topics, including impeachment, in Aurora

At his first town hall meeting since he processed President Donald Trump, United States representative Jason Crow defended his work in the political trial, then moved on the contentious issue to discuss a variety of kitchen table issues.

Aurora's first Democrat spoke with 150 people on Monday night in an auditorium at Aurora Central High School. After brief opening remarks, he heard about 45 minutes of questions about issues ranging from abortion to foreign policy, climate change, immigration and medical care.

The crowd was predominantly friendly, giving Crow a big ovation when the event concluded, but without fear of asking difficult questions and demanding answers from his congressman. A woman with a hat in favor of Trump asked if Crow supports the New Way Forward Act, a liberal immigration bill that would ban immigrant detention centers for profit, among other important changes to the existing law.

Crow said he was not familiar with the legislation, but promised to investigate it. The congressman criticizes a private immigration detention site in Aurora, and on Monday night he promoted his POD Act, which requires immigration sites to allow members of Congress to visit them. The POD Act, born of Crow's frustrations with the Aurora site, was attached to an appropriations bill and became law in December.

"Regardless of how I get to the immigration debate, we can all agree that the government works best when there is transparency and supervision," Crow said.

Some voters who asked Crow questions have asked other questions recently. The congressman said that a woman, who asked about a bill against abortion, had done it 10 times. He promised to answer it the same way every time.

"I don't think the government should get involved in health care decisions between a woman and her doctor," Crow told the constituent.

A young man in a suit and tie asked Crow a question at an event on Saturday and again on Monday night, according to the congressman. His question on Monday was whether the votes of Congress to limit the war powers of a president cast weakness.

"No, I don't believe everything," said Crow, who made several combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, winning a Bronze Star. "In fact, I think that one of the greatest sources of strength in our country is the fact that we have a very active Congress."

"I think it is very dangerous to think, frankly, to say that a president should be able to do what he wants and that any dissent, any question, about sending someone to war, or any discussion or debate about it, shows a weakness. I don't think that's true at all, "he said.

When a man slandered the evidence that Crow and other political trial managers used in Trump's trial, the congressman said he "strongly disagreed,quot; with the characterization of the man. "The facts don't show what you described," Crow said.

It was one of the two questions he received about the political trial, a topic he addressed in the face when the event began.

"I am someone who does not believe in asking other people to fight for me." If I was going to vote for (political trial), ultimately, I felt compelled, when asked, to really continue the whole process and see the process until its end, ”he said.

“I still firmly believe that it was the right thing to do. I think we are facing this president's unique challenges, levels of corruption and abuse of power that we have not seen in modern history. I am very worried about that, "he added, and promised to act when there is more abuse, a line that generated considerable applause.

Several Republicans hope to challenge Crow in November, led by former Colorado Republican Party president Steve House, the preference of the national Republican leadership. He and other challengers are open Trump supporters and have criticized Crow’s political trial efforts. Republican crowds have demonstrated twice outside Crow's office in Aurora, carrying anti-accusation posters.