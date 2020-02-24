Jason Crow discusses a variety of topics, including impeachment, in Aurora

At his first town hall meeting since he processed President Donald Trump, United States representative Jason Crow defended his work in the political trial, then moved on the contentious issue to discuss a variety of kitchen table issues.

Aurora's first Democrat spoke with 150 people on Monday night in an auditorium at Aurora Central High School. After brief opening remarks, he heard about 45 minutes of questions about issues ranging from abortion to foreign policy, climate change, immigration and medical care.

The crowd was predominantly friendly, giving Crow a big ovation when the event concluded, but without fear of asking difficult questions and demanding answers from his congressman. A woman with a hat in favor of Trump asked if Crow supports the New Way Forward Act, a liberal immigration bill that would ban immigrant detention centers for profit, among other important changes to the existing law.

J. Scott Applewhite, The Associated Press

Representative Jason Crow leaves the Senate chamber during a break while the political trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress runs until Wednesday night, January 29, 2020.

Crow said he was not familiar with the legislation, but promised to investigate it. The congressman criticizes a private immigration detention site in Aurora, and on Monday night he promoted his POD Act, which requires immigration sites to allow members of Congress to visit them. The POD Act, born of Crow's frustrations with the Aurora site, was attached to an appropriations bill and became law in December.

"Regardless of how I get to the immigration debate, we can all agree that the government works best when there is transparency and supervision," Crow said.

Some voters who asked Crow questions have asked other questions recently. The congressman said that a woman, who asked about a bill against abortion, had done it 10 times. He promised to answer it the same way every time.

"I don't think the government should get involved in health care decisions between a woman and her doctor," Crow told the constituent.

A young man in a suit and tie asked Crow a question at an event on Saturday and again on Monday night, according to the congressman. His question on Monday was whether the votes of Congress to limit the war powers of a president cast weakness.

"No, I don't believe everything," said Crow, who made several combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, winning a Bronze Star. "In fact, I think that one of the greatest sources of strength in our country is the fact that we have a very active Congress."

"I think it is very dangerous to think, frankly, to say that a president should be able to do what he wants and that any dissent, any question, about sending someone to war, or any discussion or debate about it, shows a weakness. I don't think that's true at all, "he said.

