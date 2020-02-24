Janhvi Kapoor publishes a photo with the late Sridevi on the anniversary of the latter's death



Janhvi Kapoor is an old film in the industry and beauty had a bad time just before the release of her debut film in 2018. Her mother, deceased Sridevi, died a few weeks before the launch of Dhadak. The young actress handled the whole situation with the greatest grace. Janhvi is ready to be seen in her second movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl this summer.



%MINIFYHTMLc26a3170b375796c7bd6cc2ae791d95e13% %MINIFYHTMLc26a3170b375796c7bd6cc2ae791d95e14%

Today, on the second anniversary of Sridevi's death from his mother, Janhvi visited Instagram to share a photo with his mother. Janhvi and Sridevi are curled up in the picture, Janhvi captioned it as "I miss you every day." The image will surely fill your heart with love. Have a look.