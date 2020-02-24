James Hetfield offers an explanation behind the cancellation of two festival shows by Metallica

%MINIFYHTMLa61a4b174ba53ee96d75209f1d8e8a1111% %MINIFYHTMLa61a4b174ba53ee96d75209f1d8e8a1112%

Metallica has retired from two upcoming concerts of the festival to allow the leader James Hetfield to attend "critical recovery events" as part of their battle against sobriety.

The "Enter Sandman" rockers had been hired to perform a double set of headlines at the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio in May, and perform at the Louder Than Life party in Louisville, Kentucky in September, but since Then they have bowed. out of the shows due to a personal daily shock.

In an open letter to fans, Hetfield, whose rehabilitation treatment last year (19) led the group to postpone a planned tour of Australia, apologizes to the ticket holders and writes: "As part of my ongoing effort to keep me healthy, I have a critical recovery. " events on those weekends that cannot be moved … "

"The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the last year on tour and now I know that my mental health comes first," he explains. "That may seem obvious to most of you, but I didn't want to disappoint the Metallica team / family and, alone, I got completely committed."

The singer continues to share that he is making good progress with his continuous treatment: "Looking at the positive side, my therapy is going well. It was absolutely necessary that I take care of my mental, physical and spiritual health."

He assures fans that all other Metallica concerts will continue as planned, and concludes his statement with a thank you note.

"Beyond 2020, I am optimistic about the blessings they have given me and what the future brings."

"I appreciate all the great prayers and everyone's support since I entered rehab last September. Like the burning moth, being human in this race has great challenges and can be difficult. Your understanding helps healing."

the Spicy Red Chili Peppers Y Tool He will intervene as head of replacement poster for the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, while new Louder Than Life artists will be announced soon.

The news of the cancellation arises days after Hetfield returned to the stage for the first time since his rehabilitation stay to honor the late rocker. Eddie Money.

The musician made a surprise appearance at a memorial show Thursday night (February 20) at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, where he was joined by people like Sammy Hagar, Rick Springfield Y George Thorogood.

Hetfield performed the Money song "Baby Hold On".

Proceeds from the Money tribute program benefited the USC Eddie Money Cancer Research Fund.

The money died in September, at 70. After a battle against stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Hetfield will return to the stage with Metallica in April for a show at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.