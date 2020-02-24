Jake Paul removes Zayn Malik's tweet after Gigi Hadid Diss

Jake paul is regretting that tweet about Zayn Malik.
During the weekend, the Youtube star called the old Only one direction Singer on social networks about an alleged meeting in Las Vegas. It seems that celebrities crossed while they were in Sin City to Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight, and it is safe to say that things did not go very well.
"I almost had to applaud Zane from 1 direction because he is a small boy and has an attitude and basically told me to go to hell without any reason when I was being nice to him …" Jake, spelling the artist wrong name, tweeted. "Zane, ik, you're reading this … stop being angry because you came home alone to your big hotel room hahaha."
After watching this Jake tweet, Gigi Hadid press "answer,quot; to defend your man.
"Lol because he doesn't mind hanging you and your embarrassing team of YouTube groupies …? Only at home with his best friends like a respectful king because he has me, honey," the supermodel wrote. "Without bothering you for your irrelevant and ugly ass. Go to bed …"
After receiving a violent reaction in social networks for his post about Zayn, the 23-year-old deleted his tweet. Then he shared a new post about drunken tweets.
"Someone needs to take my phone when I'm drunk because I'm a damn idiot," Jake tweeted Sunday night.
Zayn hasn't commented on any of Jake's tweets yet.
Gigi jumping in Zayn's defense further confirms the status of the intermittent couple's relationship.
After taking a separate time, Gigi, 24, and Zayn, 27, met at the end of 2019. In early January 2020, photos of the couple were celebrating their birthday with their family.
"Gigi and Zayn got back together just before the December holidays," a source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
Earlier this month, Gigi shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend for Valentine's Day. So, it seems that they are back and are strengthening.
