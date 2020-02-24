Jake Paul removes Zayn Malik's tweet after Gigi Hadid Diss

Jake paul is regretting that tweet about Zayn Malik.

During the weekend, the Youtube star called the old Only one direction Singer on social networks about an alleged meeting in Las Vegas. It seems that celebrities crossed while they were in Sin City to Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight, and it is safe to say that things did not go very well.

"I almost had to applaud Zane from 1 direction because he is a small boy and has an attitude and basically told me to go to hell without any reason when I was being nice to him …" Jake, spelling the artist wrong name, tweeted. "Zane, ik, you're reading this … stop being angry because you came home alone to your big hotel room hahaha."

After watching this Jake tweet, Gigi Hadid press "answer,quot; to defend your man.

"Lol because he doesn't mind hanging you and your embarrassing team of YouTube groupies …? Only at home with his best friends like a respectful king because he has me, honey," the supermodel wrote. "Without bothering you for your irrelevant and ugly ass. Go to bed …"