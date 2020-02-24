Jake Paul admits that he was drunk and was an "idiot,quot; when he rejected the tweet of "Little Guy,quot; Zayn Malik and deleted the tweet after Gigi Hadid's hard clapback.

%MINIFYHTML7cf8521f3dea05fecac7827ceee6624911% %MINIFYHTML7cf8521f3dea05fecac7827ceee6624912%

It turns out that Jake Paul was drunk when he hit Zayn Malik on social media only so that later his girlfriend, the supermodel, Gigi Hadid, gave him away. That said, the controversial YouTuber decided to eliminate the insulting tweet and admit that he is an "idiot,quot; who should take his phone while drinking.

It seems that Brother Paul learned his lesson: never drink and tweet!

After his somber interaction on social networks with Zayn and Gigi, Jake removed the original tweet in which he dragged the former One Direction member, calling him a "little boy."

He then proceeded to seemingly address the drama that is happening in a new tweet that says: "Someone needs to take my phone when I'm drunk because I'm an idiot."

Jake's first tweet said: & # 39; I almost had to applaud Zane (he spelled Zayn's name wrong) from One direction because he is a small boy and has an attitude and told me to fuck me for no reason when I was being kind with the . Zane, ik, you're reading this … stop getting mad because you came home alone to your big hotel room, hahahaha. "

It was not obvious that he really read it, but there is no doubt that his girlfriend, Gigi, did it!

She replied: "Hahaha because he doesn't mind hanging out with you and your embarrassing team of YouTube groupies? (He is) Home alone with his best friend as a respectful king because he has me, honey. Without being bothered by your irrelevant ugly to **. Go to bed. " Oh!

It seems that this applause made Jake calm down very quickly, but not before telling Gigi that: "Brother he (Zayn) literally started screaming and freaking out,quot; you want to prove me friend "hahaha I feel bad for childhood stars. & # 39;



