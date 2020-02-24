Jada Pinkett Smith Snoop Dogg on Gayle King Comments: & # 39; My heart has fallen! & # 39;

Snoop Dogg will appear in this week's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, and in the preview clip, you can hear him telling the gangster rapper that his "heart fell,quot; when he heard his comments directed to the CBS host News, Gayle King:

"When you first went out and said what you said … you know, regarding Gayle … my heart skipped a beat. I felt that you were not only talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me. I was like , & # 39; Oh no, Snoop has now taken away the flow of power, away from Willow, away from my mother, "it can be seen telling Snoop.

"I thought: if this is what is happening … not Snoop! That is one of the reasons I felt I really wanted to have a conversation with you in a healing spirit."

Earlier this month, Snoop issued a public apology to King:

"Gayle King, I knocked you down publicly by coming to you in a derogatory way based on emotions … I was angry at the questions you asked me.

"[I] I should have handled it differently than that. So I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call it by its name and be disrespectful," he continued. "I didn't want it to be like that. I was simply expressing myself to a friend who wasn't here to defend himself."

The Snoop episode airs this Wednesday.