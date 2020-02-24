Jada Pinkett Smith forces Snoop Dogg to explain his controversial comments about Gayle King while defending Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg is on the bench and faces Jada Pinkett Smith face to face on the red table to address some rather controversial comments he made about Gayle King.

The famous California rapper called Gayle by some hard names after asking Lisa Leslie about the accusation of rape by Kobe Bryant.

Snoop was visibly upset and emotional about the loss of the basketball icon and his daughter who perished in a tragic helicopter accident, so he lashed out saying: “Gayle King. From his pocket for that s – t. Pocket out What do you win with that? I swear to God, we are the worst. We are the worst king. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah (Winfrey)? Why will you attack us? We your people. You don't come after f – king (producer) Harvey Weinstein, asking them silly questions. I get tired of you. "

LeBron James, 50 Cent, and many others backed Snoop at that time.

Gayle received death threats that led Snoop to apologize saying: "2 mistakes do not correct. Gayle King, I shot you down publicly coming towards you in a derogatory way based on emotions … I get angry at the questions you asked me. Umm, exaggerated, I should have handled it differently than that, so I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call it by its name and be disrespectful, I didn't want it to be that way, I was expressing myself to a friend who wasn't here to defend yourself. "

Jada sat down with Snoop, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones to discuss comments addressed to Gayle.

The host said: “When you first went out and said what you said about Gayle, my heart skipped a beat. I felt that you were not only talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me. ”

She continued explaining: “It had taken away the flow of power. I thought, "No Snoop." And that's one of the reasons why I felt that I really wanted to have this conversation with you in a spirit of healing. "

Oprah Winfrey's intimate friend addressed the issue in a video where she explained: “Without my knowing it, my network posted a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it is very discordant. I know that if I had only seen the clip you saw, I would also be very angry with me. I'm mortified, ashamed and very angry. "

Snoop interview on Red Table Talk It will air on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.



