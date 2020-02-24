Jacob Markstrom injury update: Canucks acquires Louis Domingue, the status of the All-Star goalkeeper in question

This is not the news that Canucks fans expected to hear before the NHL exchange deadline.

After spending most of the day without making any move, Vancouver surprised everyone when they exchanged goalkeepers with New Jersey at 11, sending Zane McIntyre to the Devils for Louis Domingue. The movement left everyone scratching their heads, but then the news about Jacob Markstrom All-Star netminder began to arrive.

TSN1040 revealed on Twitter Markstrom missed the practice on Monday in Montreal for what the team called a "maintenance day." However, there was more than that. According to Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun, Markstrom has a knee injury that was a concern enough to make the change for Domingue.

Benning confirmed the news at the annual press conference on the day of the trade deadline.



"Marky was injured the other night at the Boston game," Benning told reporters. "It's a lower body injury. He woke up the next day and felt good, but flew to Montreal and did an MRI this morning. He will fly back (to Vancouver) tomorrow and meet with our doctors on Wednesday for the morning,quot;.

Benning no respond directly to reports that the injury may keep Markstrom out for three or four weeks, but he added that the team would have a better timeline on Wednesday or Thursday.

After looking closely, Markstrom finished Saturday's game and made a complete media game without visible problems. He stopped and answered all the questions. I laughed a lot at the situation of David Ayres. It certainly didn't seem like he was trying to hide any injuries. – Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 24, 2020

A long-term absence for Markstrom could be disastrous for the Vancouver season. The 30-year-old Swede is having a professional year and has been reliable online all year; he is third in saves made (1,303) and tied with Jordan Binnington of St. Louis in third place by save percentage (.918) among goalkeepers who have started a minimum of 40 games.

The Canucks currently rank third in the Pacific Division with Calgary and Arizona just two points away.

With Markstrom out, the spotlight is now on Vancouver's second goalie Thatcher Demko. It is 10-6-2 this season with an average of 3.03 goals against and a saving percentage of .905. The newly acquired Domingue, which started more than 120 NHL games for the Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, will serve as support for Demko while Markstrom recovers.