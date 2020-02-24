Israel criticized for & # 39; necroviolence & # 39; in Palestinian bodies | Palestine News

Israel's use of "Necroviolence,quot; in Palestinian bodies has been condemned as part of its policy to exercise greater control over people living in the occupied territories.

On Sunday, a video that went viral on social media showed an Israeli bulldozer violently picking up the body of a Palestinian who had been shot by Israeli forces east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli authorities alleged that the man, identified as Mohammed Ali al-Naim, 27, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, was trying to place an explosive device near the Israeli fence.

The video showed a group of Palestinians running forward with a wheelbarrow to try to transport al-Naim's body, as well as another man who was injured, back from the fence, but they were also targeted by Israeli soldiers.

At least two men were shot in the legs, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Muthana al-Najjar, the journalist who filmed the video, said that the Israeli excavator, which was accompanied by a Merkava tank, ran over al-Naim's body and tried several times to lift it with his blade before taking it back to Israel side while the body hung from the edge of the blade.

"To desecrate the corpse of an unarmed young man on the borders of the Gaza Strip in front of the cameras around the world is an atrocious crime that adds to the list of crimes of the occupation against our Palestinian people," he said Fawzi Barhoum, spokesman for the Hamas movement that governs the Gaza Strip, in a press release.

According to Budour Hassan, a legal researcher at the Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center (JLAC), this necroviolence, the act of humiliating human bodies, is a means to exert control over the bodies of Palestinians.

"We see it as an extension of a complete policy designed by Israel to control Palestinian bodies," Hassan told Al Jazeera.

The word necroviolence, Hassan added, is taken from the book by anthropologist Jason De Leon, The Land of Open Graves, in which he coined the term to describe the abuse of migrant bodies that crossed the U.S. border from Mexico.

Hassan added that while the desecration of Palestinian bodies was not exceptional for Israeli forces, the video of the incident was a rare case in which it was carried out publicly.

"Israel carries out similar forms of humiliation in bodies silently in morgues or in cemeteries of numbers," he explained, referring to the mass graves marked with numbers engraved on metal plates instead of names.

The cemeteries are located in secret places that Israel has considered closed military zones. Some of the bodies have been there since the 1967 war.

In addition, the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, which houses bodies of Palestinians killed in alleged attacks on Israelis, is known as the place where organs and parts of Palestinian bodies have been harvested.

Collective violence

According to JLAC and the Adalah Legal Center for the Rights of Arab Minorities, an NGO, Israel is the only country in the world that has a policy of confiscation of human remains, where it is based on regulations dating back to 1945 (during the British mandate ) as a basis for its policy

In September 2019, the Israeli Superior Court approved the practice after several legal cases were filed against the state. According to Adalah, the ruling stated that emergency regulations allowed the Israeli army to order the temporary burial of Palestinians classified as enemies "based on considerations that take into account state security, civil order and the need to negotiate the return of Israeli bodies. soldiers. "

However, international law considers the practice a violation of human rights. According to the Geneva Conventions, parties to an armed conflict must bury the deceased honorably, "if possible in accordance with the rites of the religion to which they belonged and that their graves be respected, properly maintained and marked in such a way way they can always be recognized. "

Ramy Abdu, founder of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, said that the retention of Palestinian bodies by Israel is an act of collective violence that is considered a war crime.

"The Israeli authorities have repeatedly adopted a policy of retention of Palestinian bodies, which blatantly contradicts several international conventions," Abdu told Al Jazeera. "The articles in the Geneva Conventions ensure the need to bury the bodies of deceased detainees or those who were killed with respect according to the procedures that are appropriate with their religious culture," he added.

& # 39; Dehumanizing the Palestinian bodies & # 39;

According to the JLAC, 52 bodies of Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli government as part of a cabinet decision in 2016.

Israel also arrested another 18 bodies of the 2014 Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, while number cemeteries have at least 253 bodies.

"There are two branches in this policy," said Hassan. "One is the legalized violence approved by the Superior Court of Israel, and the other is the violence practiced by the Israeli army. Both follow the same pattern of dehumanization of the Palestinian bodies."

It is widely known that Israel uses the practice as a tactic to leverage negotiations. In 2012, Israel launched bodies of 90 Palestinians in a gesture to revive the peace talks. Between 2013 and 2014, about 27 bodies were returned.

Speaking about the incident on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed that the excavator was used to "collect,quot; al-Naim's body. He said he intended to keep the bodies of Gaza to use them as a currency with "Palestinian militants,quot; in body exchange agreements, and criticized the uproar by retaining al-Naim's body as the "hypocritical criticism of the left." .

"I support the IDF who killed the terrorist and picked up the body," he said in a Twitter post. "This is how it should be done, and this is how it will be done."

Hassan said that although Bennett's comments are not surprising, they are interesting in the way he "justifies the extent to which the Palestinians have been dehumanized in the Israeli media and by Israeli officials, which is the culmination of the entire system of Necroviolence exercised on the Palestinians. " .

In a letter sent to the main Israeli military general defender, Adalah requested a criminal investigation of the incident and described the manipulation of the body as a "flagrant,quot; violation of international criminal law, human rights and humanitarian law.

"The Supreme Court of Israel has also recognized in previous rulings that the damage to the deceased's dignity is a violation of Israel's basic law: human dignity and freedom," the center said.

Aida Touma-Sliman, an Israeli Israeli member of the Knesset who represents the Hadash party – a part of the Joint Alliance List, He called Bennett "the minister of death and brutality."

"They steal a body, mistreat it with an excavator and still argue that the army is the most moral in the world," he said. "Since Bennett assumed the position of Minister of Defense, the grabbing of bodies to negotiate is the policy declared by Israel."

Ofer Cassif, another member of the Joint List, called the kidnapping of a body "the foul and bloodthirsty act of vampirism."

"This is what (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu has to offer: siege, murder and kidnapping of bodies," Cassif wrote on Twitter. "We need to end his celebration of death."