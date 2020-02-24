Iran Qom lawmaker alleges virus cover-up | News

A Qom lawmaker from Iran accused the government of covering up the full scope of the coronavirus outbreak in the holy city, according to the semi-official news agency ILNA.

In the report, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani accused Iran's health ministry of not being transparent about the outbreak, which authorities said killed 12 people.

The ILNA, which is close to the reformists, said the legislator spoke of "50 deaths,quot; in Qom alone.

"The rest of the media have not published this figure, but we prefer not to censor what concerns the coronavirus because people's lives are in danger," ILNA editor Fatemeh Madiani told the AFP news agency.

Farahani also said According to the report, more than 250 people are in quarantine in the city, which is a popular place for religious study of Shiite Muslims from all over Iran and other countries.

The health ministry, at a press conference on Monday, said only 12 people died from the virus among 64 infections.

Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said the legislator's comments reflected skepticism among the citizens of the Islamic republic.

"There are many doubts among the public about how transparent this government and this health ministry has been, because they have the memories of not far from the demolition of the Ukrainian plane that was shot down," Jabbari said, referring to Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which was accidentally shot down by Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in January

"Iranian officials denied for three days that they had anything to do with that incident," he said. "So there is still that very fresh memory in people's minds. "

Categorical denial

Iraj Harirchi, the Deputy Minister of Health, responded quickly to Farahani's claim.

"I categorically deny this information," he said at a press conference broadcast live on state television.

"This is not the time for political confrontations. The coronavirus is a national problem."

Iranian officials also promised to be transparent about the outbreak in the country.

"We will announce any figure (we have) about the number of deaths across the country. We promise to be transparent about the figures report," said government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

Iran has been struggling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak since it announced the first two deaths in the sacred city of Qom last Wednesday. Meanwhile, neighboring countries have closed their borders with Iran in hopes of containing the spread.